Court Watch: Judge Hears Plea for Accused to Visit Ailing Mother Abroad

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By Sophia Kim

SAN FRANCISCO — The deputy district attorney strongly opposed a request Tuesday to allow an accused man to travel abroad to visit his critically ill mother, prompting a tense courtroom exchange in Department 9 of the San Francisco Hall of Justice.

On July 15, 2025, private defense counsel appeared before Judge Sylvia Husing to request that the accused be granted temporary access to his passport to travel to Bulgaria.

The accused is seeking to visit his elderly mother, who is in critical condition and suffering from both heart disease and cancer. Because his passport has been surrendered to the court, he is unable to leave the country.

The defense argued that the accused remains committed to attending court hearings and only wants a chance to visit his mother, possibly for the last time.

Counsel added that she had personally met the accused’s mother and could confirm the severity of her medical condition, emphasizing the importance of a visit from her son.

DDA Rachel McDaniel Taylor strongly objected to the proposed release of the passport and opposed any modification of the bail conditions, urging the court not to make exceptions.

As tensions escalated, Judge Husing called for a private conference in chambers. No immediate ruling followed.

The defense indicated that the accused remains willing to re-surrender his passport after the trip and has also requested to be enrolled in domestic violence classes.

A bail motion and motion to consolidate are scheduled for Aug. 4. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 10.

Categories:

Tags: