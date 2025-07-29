Court Watch: Accused Shoplifter’s $50,000 Bail Upheld in San Diego Court

By Makenna Cabrera
July 29, 2025

SAN DIEGO — On July 28, 2025, Judge Euketa L. Oliver of the San Diego County Superior Court refused to reduce a $50,000 bail for an accused individual who said he could not afford the amount, despite facing only petty theft charges.

The accused appeared in custody Monday after allegations that he stole a $529 power generator from a Home Depot in San Diego earlier this year.

Under the guidance of Deputy Public Defender Henry P. Haughton, legal intern Liana Jaquim represented the accused during the arraignment.

Jaquim requested that the accused be released on supervised own recognizance and that his bail be reduced to the minimum amount from the original $50,000. She explained that the accused is a lifelong resident of San Diego and unable to afford the bail as it stands.

She echoed the accused’s desire for another chance to be law-abiding under the judicial system.

The accused’s legal counsel emphasized to the court that the value of the alleged theft amounted to $529, below the felony threshold under the California theft statute, and stressed the nonviolent nature of the charges.

Deputy District Attorney Diego Cabrera objected to the defense’s request for supervised release and a reduction in bail, stating that the accused is “dangerous” and will continue to violate laws even after court intervention.

Cabrera reminded the court of the accused’s criminal history, including other theft offenses.

After hearing arguments from both the defense and prosecution, Judge Oliver, citing the accused’s repeated disregard for court orders and past criminal history, found the accused to be a flight risk.

She determined that no less restrictive alternative to detention would adequately protect public safety and upheld the $50,000 bail.

  Makenna Cabrera

    Makenna Cabrera is going into her fourth year at UC Davis majoring in International Relations and Spanish with a minor in Human Rights. Through her academic and professional ventures, she has developed an admiration for the crucial work journalists do in highlighting injustice throughout the world. As she prepares to graduate in the coming spring, Makenna would like to bridge her love of writing and research with her passion for human rights and social justice in a professional setting. When she's not in class or writing articles for The Vanguard, you can find Makenna at the beach, thrifting, or spending time with her friends!

