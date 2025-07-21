Why the Housing Crisis Isn’t Just a Matter of Personal Choice

Key points:

Home prices have far outpaced wage growth , making homeownership unattainable for many—even those with full-time, professional jobs—due to a systemic failure in housing policy, not personal financial mismanagement.



, making homeownership unattainable for many—even those with full-time, professional jobs—due to a systemic failure in housing policy, not personal financial mismanagement. This is a housing affordability crisis, not an income crisis ; the cost of buying a median-priced home in Davis requires an income far beyond what most local workers earn, illustrating a structural mismatch between housing supply and economic opportunity.



; the cost of buying a median-priced home in Davis requires an income far beyond what most local workers earn, illustrating a structural mismatch between housing supply and economic opportunity. Relocating to cheaper areas is not a real solution, as affordable housing is often located far from jobs, services, and opportunity—exposing the need for more housing near employment centers, along with zoning and policy reforms to enable it.



As referenced yesterday, “If you want a measure of how the American economy is doing, here’s a deceptively simple one: Can a 30-year-old with a full-time job afford a home?”

That question cuts through the noise, capturing not just an economic reality, but a generational and structural crisis too many still fail to fully grasp.

The truth is, the answer today is increasingly “no”—and not just for the most vulnerable or financially precarious. It’s “no” for college-educated professionals. It’s “no” for dual-income families. And it’s especially “no” in thriving job centers and metro areas, from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Seattle, Austin, and Boston.

Some still argue this is nothing new, that homeownership has always required sacrifice, long commutes, dual incomes, or personal trade-offs. But this perspective—while grounded in personal anecdotes from decades past—misses the scale and systemic nature of what’s happening now.

Today’s housing crisis is not the continuation of a long-standing trend; it is the result of decades of policy failure, disinvestment, exclusionary zoning, and stagnating wages, all converging into a massive and urgent problem.

First, let’s address the economic shift in housing affordability.

In 1970, the median home price in the U.S. was about $23,000. Adjusted for inflation, that’s roughly $180,000 in today’s dollars. The actual median home price today? Over $420,000. That’s not just a bump—that’s more than double the inflation-adjusted price. That doesn’t even begin to address higher cost housing markets like Davis, the Bay Area, Los Angeles and other major cities.

In Davis, the median home price now hovers around $900,000, according to recent Zillow data. To afford that without exceeding the recommended 30 percent of gross income on housing, a household would need to earn over $220,000 per year. That’s more than double the median household income in Davis, which is approximately $90,000, and far beyond the reach of most university employees, young professionals, or essential workers.

Even with two solid incomes, most families are effectively priced out of homeownership in the very community where they work—highlighting a growing disconnect between housing costs and local wages.

The disconnect between wages and home prices in Davis (and other areas) makes it clear that this is not simply an income issue—it’s a housing affordability crisis. Even well-educated, full-time professionals with stable dual incomes cannot reasonably afford to buy a home here.

When the cost of a modest house requires more than $200,000 in annual income, but local jobs—whether in education, healthcare, or public service—pay half that or less, the problem is structural, not individual.

It’s not that people aren’t earning enough; it’s that the supply of housing has failed to keep pace with demand, pushing prices far beyond what the local economy can sustain.

That is not to say that income is not also a problem—it’s just not THE problem.

Indeed, as we have noted, wages have barely budged.

According to the Pew Research Center, the average hourly wage (in constant dollars) has only modestly increased since 1970. A typical full-time worker simply hasn’t kept up. In fact, in most metro areas, home prices have grown at three to five times the rate of wage growth over the last two generations.

What this means is that even with a full-time job—or two—young people today are locked out of homeownership in a way previous generations simply were not. It’s not because they aren’t working hard. It’s not because they expect handouts. It’s because the basic math no longer works.

The implications of this are far-reaching. Homeownership has long been the primary vehicle for wealth-building in America. When young people are shut out of the housing market, they aren’t just paying more in rent—they’re losing out on decades of equity, tax benefits, and generational wealth-building.

According to a 2022 report from the Urban Institute, the average homeowner had a net worth over 40 times higher than the average renter. That gap is growing, not shrinking.

This means that housing is a huge driver of income inequality and the wealth gap.

Renting isn’t the easy alternative, either. Rents have surged nationwide, with many cities seeing double-digit increases over the past five years. And unlike mortgages, rent payments do not build equity or financial stability. In high-cost areas, renters are paying well over 30%, sometimes 50%, of their income just to keep a roof over their heads—leaving little room for savings, retirement, or emergencies.

So when people shrug and say, “Just move to where housing is cheaper,” they miss another critical piece of the puzzle: jobs, opportunity, and economic geography.

As Alan Mallach documents in The Divided City, there are indeed parts of America where housing is cheap—but those places have been hollowed out by deindustrialization, disinvestment, and population loss. The jobs aren’t there. The schools aren’t strong. The health outcomes are poor. And the economic future is bleak.

The housing crisis is not simply about affordability in a vacuum—it’s about the mismatch between where people can afford to live and where the jobs are. We have built a system in which economic opportunity is spatially concentrated, but housing access is restricted, especially in high-opportunity urban areas.

Zoning laws, NIMBY opposition, environmental red tape, and political paralysis have created a bottleneck that stifles new housing construction, particularly in the neighborhoods where people most want and need to live. A 2023 analysis from the Brookings Institution found that 75% of residential land in many metro areas is zoned exclusively for single-family homes—blocking multifamily, transit-oriented, or affordable housing from being built.

This isn’t just a technical or market problem—it’s a moral and civic one. We have designed a system that protects incumbent homeowners, hoards opportunity, and then blames younger generations for failing to “adjust.”

And that word—“adjust”—deserves some scrutiny. In theory, people can always adjust. But in practice, what does that mean? Should they abandon job centers, family support networks, and professional opportunities to live in a cheaper but disconnected town? Should they delay family formation, rely on roommates into their 40s, or continue pouring money into rent with no hope of a return? Should they accept that the American dream of homeownership is no longer available to them, even if they do everything “right”?

Adjustment, in this context, is often code for resignation—resignation to a rigged system and a hollowed-out middle class. It’s a way of turning systemic failure into personal responsibility, which is both inaccurate and unfair.

If we want to reverse this trend, we need to get serious about building housing—at scale, near jobs, and for all income levels. That means zoning reform. It means streamlining permitting. It means investing in public infrastructure and transit. And it means challenging the political stranglehold of homeowners who’ve benefited from decades of exclusionary policy.

It also requires a shift in mindset. We must stop treating the current generation’s struggles as a personal failing or a natural phase of life. It is neither. It is a deliberate outcome of choices we have made as a society—and we can choose differently.

Young people today are not asking for mansions or handouts. They are asking for a fair shot at the same dream their parents and grandparents were able to pursue: work hard, live near your job, build a life, and one day own a home. That shouldn’t be too much to ask.

But unless we act—boldly and systemically—that dream will continue to slip further out of reach. Not because the next generation failed to adjust, but because we failed to change.

