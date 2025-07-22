Opinion: Time Limits Won’t Fix Housing. Only Housing Will.

Key points:

Time limits on federal housing assistance fail to address the real crisis of unaffordable housing.

Housing instability is a root cause of poverty, not just a symptom, according to sociologist Matthew Desmond.

Evictions disrupt families’ lives, impacting education, health, and employment opportunities.

When proposals surface to impose time limits on federal housing assistance—say, a two-year cap on HUD vouchers—they often sound like common sense. Proponents argue that limits promote self-sufficiency, reduce long-term dependency, and free up scarce resources for families on waiting lists. But if we pause to ask what problem we’re actually trying to solve, the logic begins to unravel.

Time limits don’t address housing. And housing—not dependency, not bureaucracy—is the real crisis.

In Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, sociologist Matthew Desmond makes a case that turns conventional wisdom on its head. Far from being a mere symptom of poverty, housing instability is a root cause.

“We have failed to fully appreciate how deeply housing is implicated in the creation of poverty,” Desmond writes. “Fewer and fewer families can afford a roof over their head. This is among the most urgent and pressing issues facing America today.”

That observation should be front and center in any conversation about HUD reform.

Instead, much of the current rhetoric echoes decades-old assumptions: that if poor people just tried harder, or were given firmer incentives, they could pull themselves up and out of poverty.

In this worldview, housing assistance is a stepping stone that risks becoming a crutch. Cut people off after two years, and supposedly they’ll find work, pay rent on their own, and free up public funds for others.

But Desmond’s research—and the lived reality of millions of Americans—tells a different story. In cities across the country, rent has outpaced wages for years. The majority of low-income renters now spend more than half of their income on housing. One in four spend over 70 percent. These families aren’t coasting—they’re clinging.

Evictions, once rare and stigmatized, now occur by the millions every year. They’re not just personal misfortunes. They’re policy failures. And they reverberate. Desmond documents how eviction can disrupt everything: children’s education, mental health, employment, even a family’s ability to secure housing in the future.

“Eviction is a cause, not just a condition, of poverty,” he concludes.

Consider the housing voucher program itself. It’s already rationed to an extreme degree. Desmond notes that three out of four families who qualify for assistance receive nothing. Waiting lists are not just long—they’re often frozen.

In cities like Washington, D.C., a mother who applies for help when her child is in kindergarten might still be waiting when that child graduates high school. Proponents of time limits say they want to make room for more families—but time limits don’t build housing. They just shuffle desperation around.

There is no evidence that arbitrarily cutting off assistance makes people more “self-sufficient.”

In fact, removing housing support often leads to crisis: evictions, homelessness, job loss, and deeper entrenchment in poverty. Desmond profiles individuals who make impossible choices month after month: whether to buy groceries or pay rent, fix the car or keep the lights on.

Some wind up homeless because they missed a payment. Others face eviction for calling the police during a domestic violence incident. The safety net, where it exists, is full of holes.

And it’s shrinking. Public housing has been gutted. Voucher programs are oversubscribed. The private market has failed to supply enough affordable units, and what little exists is often substandard. Landlords have little incentive to maintain properties rented to captive, low-income tenants.

Vacancy rates for low-cost units have dropped into the single digits. Meanwhile, some cities allow tenants to be evicted for “nuisance complaints” when they call for help. The system is not just broken—it’s punishing.

The moralizing rhetoric about dependency distracts from these structural failures.

“People like Larraine lived with so many compounded limitations,” Desmond writes of one woman in Evicted, “that it was difficult to imagine the amount of good behavior or self-control that would allow them to lift themselves out of poverty.” When people are spending 70 percent of their income on rent, they’re not poor because they’re irresponsible. They’re poor because housing is unaffordable.

Time limits may reduce public costs on paper, but they exact a far greater price downstream—in emergency services, homelessness, foster care, health care, and incarceration. These hidden costs are massive. And they disproportionately fall on women, people of color, and families with children.

If we want a serious solution, Desmond offers one: a universal housing voucher for all qualifying families below a certain income threshold. “Evictions would plummet and become rare occurrences,” he writes. “Homelessness would almost disappear” (p. 308). Families could stabilize, budget, and breathe. Kids could stay in the same school. Workers could stay at the same job. Landlords would still be paid, but tenants wouldn’t be punished for being poor.

This isn’t a fantasy. It’s a policy choice.

“We have the money,” Desmond says. “We’ve just made choices about how to spend it”.

We’ve chosen to subsidize homeownership for the middle and upper class while leaving the poor to fend for themselves in a rigged market. We’ve chosen to scrutinize the behavior of recipients rather than the affordability of the housing they’re offered.

We’ve also chosen to stigmatize the very idea that housing is a human right.

Yet as Desmond points out, the American promise of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” cannot be fulfilled without a stable home.

Without housing, everything else falls apart.

If public officials are truly concerned about long waitlists and systemic strain, they should invest in the supply of affordable housing—not punish those stuck in the queue. If they want people to succeed, they should create conditions where success is possible. And if they want to spend taxpayer dollars wisely, they should consider the long-term costs of displacement and instability, not just the short-term optics of “efficiency.”

Time limits on housing assistance don’t address any of this. They’re not a solution to the housing crisis. They’re an evasion of responsibility.

What poor families need isn’t a ticking clock. It’s a roof they can afford.

