Pamela Price Unfiltered: Chesa Boudin on Prosecutorial Double Standards and the Politics of Justice

Pamela Price Unfiltered features Chesa Boudin for a candid discussion.

Boudin discusses double standards in the justice system and prosecution politics.

Alameda County DA Pamela Price exposes culture of impunity in death penalty cases.

This week on Pamela Price Unfiltered, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price sits down with former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin for a candid and timely discussion on the politics of prosecution, public safety, and the sharp double standards that dominate our justice system.

Boudin, now the founding Executive Director of Berkeley Law’s Criminal Law & Justice Center, joins Price to explore the consequences of a system that often shields “tough on crime” prosecutors while vilifying reform-minded leaders. The conversation underscores how political attacks on reformers aren’t just rhetoric—they have real human costs, especially when prosecutorial discretion and policy decisions go unchecked or are selectively scrutinized.

Together, Price and Boudin expose the entrenched culture of impunity in death penalty cases in Alameda County and the silence maintained by traditional prosecutors. They also address the national stakes of this double standard, from the weaponization of universal injunctions by right-wing litigators to the broader narrative of public safety being distorted for political gain.

The episode also features Legally Speaking, a segment unpacking the implications of the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. Casa. The ruling has laid bare deep ideological rifts on the bench, particularly in Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s sharp rebuke of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson—a clash that reflects a growing divide in how the Court views executive power and civil rights.

In a political climate where justice is often a casualty of partisan warfare, Pamela Price Unfiltered continues to lift the veil on the structures and players shaping our legal system—and challenges the narratives that too often go unquestioned.

