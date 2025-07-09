Court Watch: Man Held for Two Years Awaiting Trial in San Francisco Armed Auto Burglary Case

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By: Sophia Kim and Uma Kewlani

A man accused of armed auto burglary has been held in San Francisco County Jail for more than two years, unable to post bail as he awaits trial.

On July 8, 2025, in Department 9 of the San Francisco Hall of Justice, a preliminary hearing was held in the case. Reporting Sergeant Kevin Daniele was called to the stand for direct examination by Deputy District Attorney Zain Qazi.

During the examination, Deputy Public Defender Diamond Ward objected on hearsay grounds when Qazi stated that the complaining witness was shown a photo of the accused by an anonymous person after her interview with Sergeant Daniele.

Sergeant Daniele testified that the complaining witness identified the person in the photo as the accused holding a firearm. Ward objected again, citing multiple layers of hearsay.

Judge Simon J. Frankel overruled the objection, stating that the hearsay in the sergeant’s testimony was permissible under Proposition 115. He added that he was only considering the photograph and was not taking it as truth. Qazi supported the ruling, and the examination continued.

The incident occurred on Jan. 16, 2023, and the case has remained open since then.

The man’s jury trial is scheduled for July 14, 2025, at 9 a.m. in Department 9.

