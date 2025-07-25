Court Watch: Man Denied Release, Faces Warrant for Failure to Report to Parole

By Leela Davis

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. – During a bail review Tuesday, a man accused of multiple charges was denied release on supervised own recognizance, leaving him unable to return to Los Angeles County to report to parole within 48 hours, potentially triggering a warrant for his arrest.

The man is facing two felony charges—failure to appear and petty theft with priors—as well as a misdemeanor for resisting or obstructing a public officer. He is currently on parole in Los Angeles County for assault with a firearm under Penal Code section 245(a)(2) and was released on parole on June 23, 2023.

Public Defender Katie De Anda argued that her client is in a “catch-22” situation, unable to afford bail in Yolo County and therefore unable to report to parole in Southern California. She noted that “the conditions will be moot if he doesn’t get to SoCal.”

Failure to report to parole could result in a warrant and continued cycling between jurisdictions, she said. De Anda told the court it “didn’t make sense” to keep him in Yolo County custody.

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo responded by detailing the accused’s parole record, including the underlying assault charge and a parole term extending to Sept. 9, 2025. She said he had eight violations for absconding, failing to report, and new law violations.

Palumbo said he served 120 days beginning Oct. 14, 2024, for absconding but was released on Nov. 30, 2025, and failed to report again. She noted he has been on abscond status since, had a 50-mile travel restriction from his residence, and is “clearly in violation” by being in Yolo County.

She added he failed to participate in intensive treatment and did not appear for a March 11, 2025, court hearing in Yolo County.

Judge Clara M. Levers denied the SOR motion, citing his prior record. De Anda emphasized that her client, who is unhoused and unemployed, needs to return to parole supervision given his current position.

The court concluded that nonfinancial conditions would not mitigate the risk of failure to appear due to his continued noncompliance with parole. Bail was set at $10,000 for each case.

Judge Levers asked Parole Agent Jose Cadillo whether parole provides transportation for parolees. Cadillo responded that while there is a mechanism for such transport, it requires coordination with supervisors and other units and typically takes longer than 48 to 72 hours.

De Anda initially attempted to coordinate transportation but said she was unable to find contact information for Agent Cadillo.

Categories:

Tags: