Court Watch: Accused Mural Painter Faces Vandalism Charges, Mental Health Concerns Raised

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By: Lanae Flores, Sarah Naser, and Amir Zepeda

SAN FRANCISCO — During a preliminary hearing Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court, Deputy Public Defender Daniel Meyer addressed a mental health case involving an accused person who painted over the faces of murals she thought were too scary for children. She was charged with vandalism.

However, Deputy District Attorney Madison Boucher requested Judge Harry L. Jacobs issue a bench warrant, citing the accused’s record.

Meyer opened by saying, “She is not here… there is a report that said she last checked in at 7/8… I would hate to see another bench warrant issued.” He added that the accused had painted over the faces of murals she believed were frightening to children.

Boucher responded by requesting a bench warrant and noted that the accused has two prior bench warrants and negative reports. Judge Jacobs acknowledged that he was aware of the accused’s record.

Further context emerged when Meyer pointed out that the accused was in custody in San Mateo County at the time one of the warrants was issued and failed to appear in court in June.

Judge Jacobs said that on the last day, the accused would be vacated and that he would “hold” a bench warrant. If the accused appears in court on Aug. 8, the bench warrant will be dropped.

Later, the accused arrived in court, and Meyer emphasized that this is a mental health case.

The preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 28.

