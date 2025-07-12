US Border Patrol Agent Charged with Felony for Assaulting Officer

by Vanguard Staff

LONG BEACH, CA – An off-duty and armed U.S. Border Patrol agent has been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors following an alleged assault on a police officer and confrontation in a Shoreline Village parking lot earlier this month.

Isaiah Anthony Hodgson, 28, was reportedly intoxicated and carrying a department-issued handgun while at a Long Beach restaurant on July 7. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Hodgson entered the women’s restroom, where a female patron noticed he had a handgun and a firearm magazine. The woman alerted the restaurant’s manager, prompting Hodgson to leave.

Outside the restaurant, a security guard reportedly saw Hodgson with a firearm and magazine on his waistband. After multiple warnings that firearms were not allowed on the property, the guard asked him to leave. Long Beach police officers were dispatched to the scene following a report of a person with a gun. Officers allege that Hodgson was intoxicated, refused commands, and resisted arrest. During the encounter, Hodgson allegedly became combative, injuring one of the officers.

Prosecutors have filed three felony counts of resisting an executive officer, one felony count of battery with injury on a peace officer, and three misdemeanor counts related to firearm possession. It is also alleged that Hodgson’s actions involved violent conduct that posed a serious danger to the public.

Hodgson was arraigned on July 11 at the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse and is scheduled to return to court on July 17. As conditions of release, the court has ordered him not to possess firearms, not to leave California, and to attend at least three alcohol counseling sessions per week.

If convicted on all charges, Hodgson faces up to seven years in state prison. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Nicholas Liddy and was investigated by the Long Beach Police Department.

The charges remain allegations, and Hodgson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Categories:

Tags: