AG Bonta: ICE and CBP Must End Unlawful Stops in Los Angeles, Calls Raids ‘Cruel and Unconstitutional’

OAKLAND, Calif. — On July 7, 2025, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, joined by a coalition of 18 states, submitted an amicus brief in Vasquez Perdomo et al. v. Noem et al. backing a motion to halt aggressive immigration raids by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and CBP (Customs and Border Protection) in Los Angeles.

The legal action seeks a temporary restraining order to stop what plaintiffs describe as unconstitutional stops and seizures that have spread fear throughout local communities.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, ICE and CBP agents under the Trump administration have carried out militarized immigration raids across Los Angeles. Agents have worn masks, concealed their agency affiliations, and stopped residents without reasonable suspicion of any unlawful activity.

These tactics have reportedly led to U.S. citizens being wrongfully detained and have left many neighborhoods resembling “COVID-style ghost towns,” as residents remain indoors out of fear.

“These raids are not about safety or justice. They are about meeting enforcement quotas and striking fear in our communities,” said Attorney General Bonta. “We will continue to hold the federal government accountable when it violates the Constitution and federal law.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom also condemned the raids, calling them actions that “imperil the fabric of our democracy, society, and economy.” He emphasized that the Fourth Amendment protects everyone from unreasonable searches and seizures, noting that federal agents have separated families and detained citizens without due process.

The Attorney General’s Office argued in its brief that ICE and CBP’s actions undermine local economies, public health, and effective policing. The brief emphasized that such operations harm public safety by eroding trust in law enforcement.

Bonta’s coalition contends that the requested injunction is in the public interest and necessary to prevent further damage.

The filing follows broader legal efforts, including Bonta’s earlier lawsuit opposing the Trump administration’s attempt to federalize the California National Guard and deploy military forces to Los Angeles.

California officials maintain that continued vigilance is essential to protect the rights and safety of immigrant communities and to uphold constitutional safeguards against unlawful government overreach.

Categories:

Tags: