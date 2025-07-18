California Bill Advances to Ease Housing Crisis and Boost Transit Funding

Senator Scott Wiener – SB 79 – generated image

SACRAMENTO — The Assembly Local Government Committee this week advanced Senator Scott Wiener’s Senate Bill 79, a measure that would rezone areas near major public transit stops to allow for significantly more housing. The bill, which passed 6-1, now moves to the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Supporters say the legislation could help ease California’s housing crisis, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and provide a financial lifeline to struggling public transportation agencies.

SB 79, titled the Abundant & Affordable Homes Near Transit Act, is designed to legalize multifamily housing near rail and high-frequency bus lines, including on land already owned by public transit agencies. The bill allows for buildings up to seven stories immediately surrounding major transit stops, with scaled-back height limits extending up to half a mile from the stops. Transit agencies would also be able to develop their land for housing under a set of restrictions, including affordability and community engagement requirements.

Senator Wiener called the committee’s vote a “step toward providing a powerful solution” to the state’s affordability crisis, adding that the bill is a culmination of years of work to address both housing and transit needs. “California urgently needs to build more homes to bring down costs, and building them near transit provides our public transportation systems with an urgently needed infusion of new riders,” Wiener said in a statement.

The committee approved amendments that delay implementation of SB 79 until July 1, 2026, and strengthen requirements for development on transit agency land. Those provisions include affordability mandates and public input processes, as well as greater flexibility for local governments that choose to voluntarily plan for denser housing near transit stops.

Additional amendments from the Assembly Housing Committee clarify that SB 79 projects must comply with local displacement protections and demolition restrictions. The revised bill also includes stronger affordability standards and minimum density requirements. In May, the Senate Appropriations Committee made further changes to the bill, including reworking the tiering system for density and removing provisions that would have affected the Surplus Lands Act and industrial zones.

Wiener and advocates argue that California’s housing shortage is the primary driver of the state’s high cost of living, and that restrictive zoning laws make it difficult to build the kinds of homes needed in the places they are needed most. Many transit stops across the state remain surrounded by single-family zoning, despite heavy investment in rail and bus infrastructure. SB 79 would create consistent zoning standards that support denser, transit-oriented development while giving local jurisdictions some discretion through an HCD-reviewed alternative planning process.

Supporters also emphasize the bill’s potential to stabilize public transit funding. While ridership and revenue have plummeted since the pandemic, international models in cities like Tokyo and Hong Kong show that public agencies can raise funds by developing the land they own. In Hong Kong, such models have proven profitable and help sustain service. Advocates see SB 79 as a similar opportunity for California.

In addition to its impact on climate and transportation goals, SB 79 draws from national precedents. Colorado requires cities to allow an average of 40 dwelling units per acre near transit. Massachusetts mandates at least one multifamily zoning district per community served by the MBTA. Utah imposes even higher density in designated transit reinvestment zones. Supporters argue California must follow suit to remain competitive, meet climate goals, and reduce sprawl.

Housing developments built under SB 79 would also be eligible for streamlined approvals under SB 423, Wiener’s 2023 legislation, provided they meet labor, affordability, and environmental criteria. The bill explicitly excludes low-frequency bus stops from its provisions, focusing only on areas served by high-quality transit infrastructure.

SB 79 is backed by a broad coalition of advocacy organizations, including California YIMBY, Streets for All, Greenbelt Alliance, SPUR, Inner City Law Center, and the Bay Area Council. The bill has also drawn support from dozens of elected officials across California, including state and local leaders from Berkeley, Emeryville, Santa Monica, Sacramento, and Mountain View, among others.

The legislation now awaits consideration by the Assembly Appropriations Committee, where budget implications and final amendments will likely determine whether the bill reaches the Assembly floor for a full vote later this session.

