DOJ Requests California Jail Data to Aid in Removal of Non-Citizen Offenders

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday issued requests to sheriffs in major California counties for data on all jail incarcerated people who are not U.S. citizens, according to the Office of Public Affairs.

Los Angeles and San Francisco counties were among those that received the requests, the Office of Public Affairs said in a press release.

The DOJ is asking county sheriffs to provide the names of these individuals, their crimes of arrest or conviction, and their scheduled release dates.

“Removing criminal illegal aliens is this administration’s highest priority,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “I look forward to cooperating with California’s county sheriffs to accomplish our shared duty of keeping Californians and all Americans safe and secure.”

The Justice Department said the data requests are intended to help federal immigration authorities prioritize the removal of individuals who committed crimes after entering the U.S. without authorization.

The DOJ added it hopes sheriffs will voluntarily comply with the request but noted it will pursue “all available means of obtaining the data, including through subpoenas or other compulsory process” if necessary.

