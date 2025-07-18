DOJ Requests California Jail Data to Aid in Removal of Non-Citizen Offenders

California jail – generated image to illustrate article
By Maxine PollockJuly 18, 20250 comments

“Removing criminal illegal aliens is this administration’s highest priority,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday issued requests to sheriffs in major California counties for data on all jail incarcerated people who are not U.S. citizens, according to the Office of Public Affairs.

Los Angeles and San Francisco counties were among those that received the requests, the Office of Public Affairs said in a press release.

The DOJ is asking county sheriffs to provide the names of these individuals, their crimes of arrest or conviction, and their scheduled release dates.

“Removing criminal illegal aliens is this administration’s highest priority,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “I look forward to cooperating with California’s county sheriffs to accomplish our shared duty of keeping Californians and all Americans safe and secure.”

The Justice Department said the data requests are intended to help federal immigration authorities prioritize the removal of individuals who committed crimes after entering the U.S. without authorization.

The DOJ added it hopes sheriffs will voluntarily comply with the request but noted it will pursue “all available means of obtaining the data, including through subpoenas or other compulsory process” if necessary.

Categories:

Breaking News Everyday Injustice Law Enforcement State of California

Tags:

Author

  • Maxine Pollock

    Maxine Pollock is a third-year student in the Sciences Po Paris and UC Berkeley Dual Degree program, majoring in Legal Studies with a minor in Politics, Philosophy, and Law on a pre-law track. As the former Editor-in-Chief of the Sciences Po Law Review, she is passionate about exploring important legal issues through research and journalism. She strives to bring greater awareness to the injustices of the criminal legal system and plans to attend law school to become a criminal defense lawyer.

    View all posts

Leave a Comment