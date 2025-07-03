SB 79 Seeks to End Housing Bans Near California Transit Stops

SACRAMENTO – A major transit-oriented housing bill cleared another legislative hurdle this week, as Senate Bill 79 passed the Assembly Housing Committee on Tuesday. The bill, authored by State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), would broadly legalize multi-family housing near high-quality public transit stops across California in an effort to increase housing supply, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and make public transit more accessible to residents.

The legislation now heads to the Assembly Local Government Committee.

SB 79 proposes a statewide framework to upzone land near rail stations and frequent bus stops, overriding local zoning restrictions that currently block most new housing in these areas. Specifically, the bill would legalize mid-rise apartment buildings near major transit corridors, with allowable building heights determined by the type and frequency of nearby transit. For example, the bill allows up to six-story buildings within half a mile of heavy rail and subway stations, and three- to four-story buildings around rapid bus lines.

Supporters say the bill is an essential tool to address California’s mounting housing crisis and underutilized public transportation systems.

“Right now, cities across California continue to ban most new housing near publicly-funded transit stops,” Wiener said in a statement. “These housing bans contribute to unaffordability, pollution, traffic, and underused transit infrastructure. SB 79 will help make our transit systems work by ensuring people can actually live near them.”

California has committed tens of billions of dollars to expanding its public transportation networks in recent decades, but housing near these systems remains heavily restricted. In cities like Los Angeles, over 70 percent of residential land is zoned exclusively for single-family homes, even in neighborhoods adjacent to rail stations. SB 79 aims to change that dynamic by establishing a statewide baseline for housing density around transit hubs.

The bill’s progress comes as housing costs continue to strain California renters. According to state data, more than half of renters spend over 30 percent of their income on housing, while homelessness remains a major crisis in many regions.

Los Angeles resident and UCLA law student Jonathan Hale testified in support of the bill, sharing the story of his classmate Edwyn, who is legally blind and relies on public transit to get around. “SB 79 isn’t just about housing supply. It’s about building a city—and a state—that works for everyone,” Hale said. “We’re not preserving neighborhood character by excluding people like Edwyn from living near transit.”

Opponents, including Los Angeles City Councilmembers Traci Park and John Lee, have voiced concerns about the bill’s effect on local control over zoning and community planning. In a motion opposing the bill, the councilmembers argued that the city should retain authority to shape development in ways that reflect local needs and neighborhood input.

But housing advocates argue that maintaining strict local control has enabled wealthier, transit-adjacent neighborhoods to block new development, driving up housing costs and pushing low- and moderate-income residents further from job centers and transit access.

“Local control has too often meant local obstruction,” said Brian Hanlon, CEO of California YIMBY, one of the bill’s sponsors. “We’ve built world-class transit systems and then made it illegal to live near them. SB 79 is a common-sense fix that puts people and sustainability first.”

In addition to the housing provisions, the bill is being framed by supporters as a climate bill. By enabling more people to live within walking or biking distance of reliable public transit, the legislation aims to reduce vehicle miles traveled and help California meet its long-term climate goals. Transportation remains the state’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Academic research also backs the need for housing streamlining. A recent study from UCLA and Cal State Northridge found that Los Angeles housing developments spend an average of 652 days in discretionary approval processes, contributing to project delays and higher costs. The researchers estimated that reducing these timelines by just 25 percent could increase housing production by 13.5 percent, with even greater gains if broader reforms are enacted.

Mixed-income projects—often one of the most viable models for building affordable housing without heavy subsidies—face the longest approval delays, averaging over 800 days, according to the study.

SB 79 includes provisions to speed up development timelines by standardizing zoning for certain locations, removing the need for discretionary review in areas that meet transit and infrastructure criteria.

The bill has been steadily moving through the legislature since its introduction in January. It passed the Senate Housing Committee in April, followed by the Senate Local Government and Appropriations Committees in May. On June 3, it passed the full Senate on a 21–13 vote.

If enacted, SB 79 would apply statewide, requiring cities to allow transit-oriented housing in areas that meet specific transit and infrastructure thresholds. The exact density allowed would depend on proximity to transit stops and the type of service available.

Supporters argue the bill balances statewide housing goals with practical guardrails, such as exemption mechanisms for areas with limited infrastructure or environmental constraints. It also preserves local design standards, meaning cities could still regulate the look and feel of buildings—just not whether they’re allowed in the first place.

“This is a reasonable, targeted measure that legalizes the right kind of housing in the right places,” Hanlon said. “It’s one of the most impactful things the legislature can do this year to address both housing affordability and the climate crisis.”

A final vote on SB 79 in the Assembly is expected later this summer.

