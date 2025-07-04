State Civil Rights Department Reaches Settlement in Sacramento Housing Discrimination Case

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, CA – The California Civil Rights Department (CRD) has reached a settlement with Sacramento landlords Carlos and Linda Torres following a 2022 lawsuit alleging discrimination and retaliation against a long-term tenant based on her race, disability, and participation in the Section 8 housing program.

The agreement, announced this week, requires the landlords to pay $42,500 and take several corrective actions aimed at preventing future discrimination. The tenant, Alysia Gonsalves, is a Black woman with disabilities who used a Section 8 housing voucher to rent a home managed by the Torreses beginning in 2016.

According to court filings and CRD’s complaint, Gonsalves was subjected to racial slurs, threats of eviction, and an illegal lockout after she informed the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) that she had been wrongly charged $150 a month for utilities already covered by her voucher. When she refused to continue paying, the landlords allegedly retaliated by serving eviction notices, verbally abusing her, and ultimately locking her out of the home while she was in the process of moving—leaving behind essential belongings, including medical equipment and family heirlooms.

CRD Director Kevin Kish said the case highlights the interconnected nature of discriminatory practices in housing.

“No matter the circumstances, racial slurs and retaliation are unacceptable,” Kish said. “Despite living at the property for years, the tenant in this case was still threatened and harassed simply for speaking out about her rights. Plain and simple: Landlords cannot discriminate against people for using rental assistance. This case also makes it clear that one form of discrimination often goes hand in hand with others. I applaud the tenant for making her voice heard and our team at the Civil Rights Department for bringing this lawsuit to a resolution. We will continue to do our part to help protect the civil rights of all our state’s residents.”

Under the terms of the settlement, the Torreses will pay $37,500 to Gonsalves and $5,000 to the CRD. They must also undergo three hours of training on housing discrimination and harassment, and ensure any future rental advertisements explicitly welcome Section 8 voucher holders. Additionally, they are prohibited from engaging in unlawful discrimination or harassment in any future landlord-tenant interactions.

The lawsuit was the first filed by CRD under expanded protections stemming from Senate Bill 329, which added source of income—including housing vouchers—as a protected category under California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA).

The CRD’s complaint also alleged that the landlords failed to make reasonable accommodations for Gonsalves’ disability by denying her repeated requests to install handrails in her home. The department claimed the landlords’ actions violated not only FEHA, but also the Ralph Civil Rights Act and the Unruh Civil Rights Act.

Since SB 329’s enactment in 2019, the Civil Rights Department has secured more than 250 settlements involving discrimination against tenants using rental assistance. The agency continues to pursue enforcement actions across California, including recent settlements in Bakersfield, Novato, Oakland, and the Bay Area.

The settlement agreement in the Sacramento case is not confidential and was filed with the Sacramento Superior Court. If the landlords fail to comply with the agreement, CRD may ask the court to enforce its terms.

Members of the public who have experienced housing discrimination are encouraged to file a complaint with CRD or report discriminatory housing ads.

