Chronic Understaffing Fuels Correctional Officer Burnout and Safety Risks

California forced incarcerated people to sleep on bunks in communal areas, like the ones pictured here in California State Prison-Lancaster. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the dangerous conditions in California’s overcrowded prisons constituted “cruel and unusual” punishment.

The prison staffing crisis in the United States has reached alarming levels, with severe consequences for correctional officers, incarcerated individuals, and their families, according to the Safer Prisons, Safer Communities organization. Across the nation, state prisons are dangerously understaffed and overwhelmed with incarcerated people, creating unsafe conditions that extend beyond the prison walls.

The situation has deteriorated to the point where chronic understaffing has led to longer shifts, excessive mandatory overtime, and high turnover rates among correctional officers—issues uncommon with standard staffing ratios.

Correctional officers face uniquely stressful and hazardous working conditions, resulting in significantly higher rates of depression, substance use disorder and suicide compared to the general public. According to a study by the National Institute of Justice, “health problems associated with occupational stress are even higher among corrections officers than police officers and lead to a decline in life expectancy of 16 years compared to the average American.”

Safer Prisons, Safer Communities emphasized that due to staffing shortages, rehabilitation mandates are almost impossible to achieve. These mandates are often carried out with stopgap measures such as reassigning teachers, social workers and counselors to perform security duties. These measures further strain the system by placing untrained staff in roles they are unprepared for, compromising both safety and rehabilitation efforts.

The crisis also severely impacts incarcerated individuals. Reduced staffing leads to canceled visitation, lockdowns, and restricted access to essential services, including mental and physical health care.

Maintaining family connections is critical for successful reentry and has been proven to lower recidivism rates. Yet, understaffing disrupts these vital ties, harming both incarcerated individuals and their loved ones.

The Safer Prisons, Safer Communities organization analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Bureau of Justice Statistics, revealing a troubling trend that continues to worsen. “The number of correctional officers employed by state prison systems has fallen sharply, declined faster than state prison populations, and continues to fall even as prison populations have started rising again.”

Over the past decade, the number of correctional officers dropped from 236,890 in 2012 to 181,650 in 2023, a decline faster than the rise in the number of incarcerated individuals. The correctional officer decline accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, with staffing levels failing to recover even as prison populations began rising again in 2022.

That year, state prison populations increased by 2.2%, while the number of correctional officers fell by another 12%.

Between 2017 and 2022 alone, staffing dropped by 20.1%, compared to an 18% reduction in prison populations. The problem is particularly acute in states with high imprisonment rates—10 of the 13 states that saw staffing declines of 25% or more have imprisonment rates above the national average.

Thirty-five states reported increased prison populations from 2021 to 2022, with nine states adding at least 1,000 incarcerated individuals. This marks the first year since 2013 that state prison populations have grown, further straining an already overburdened system.

The consequences of this disproportionate staff-to-inmate ratio are not limited to the prison walls. Families of correctional officers suffer as their loved ones spend overtime in grueling work conditions, while incarcerated individuals face diminished opportunities for rehabilitation—risking further recidivism upon release, which in turn affects societal functioning.

Without immediate action, the prison system risks collapsing under the weight of its own dysfunction. Unless policymakers intervene, the staffing crisis will continue to undermine prison safety, rehabilitation efforts and public security.

The data presents an urgent call to action. Without significant reforms in hiring, training and retention—coupled with strategies to safely reduce prison populations—the system will remain in peril, jeopardizing the well-being of correctional officers, incarcerated individuals and the communities they return to.

