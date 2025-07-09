Court Watch: Accused Returns Legally to Face Charges He Was Once Legally Barred from Answering

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — In Central Islip’s arraignment court, the accused stood before Judge Evan Zuckerman, confronting legal fallout from a case that has followed him for nearly 18 years—despite circumstances suggesting he may never have had a fair shot at resolving it.

The immediate issue was a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation dating back to 2006, for which a bench warrant was issued in 2007. A bench warrant authorizes law enforcement to arrest someone for failing to appear in court.

According to Judge Zuckerman, the accused appeared in court three or four times in 2006 but missed several additional court dates, leading to the issuance of the warrant.

That warrant has now resurfaced alongside new, more serious charges.

Assistant District Attorney Theresa Blangiforti told the court the accused currently has an open case in Nassau County stemming from a July 5 incident involving assault and criminal mischief related to property damage.

Because the assault is classified as a Class A offense, the case is eligible for bail. The prosecutor requested bail be set at $20,000 cash or $2,000 bond, allowing either full cash payment or a reduced amount through a bail bond.

Judge Zuckerman recalled that the accused previously appeared before the court on Oct. 16, 2006, at which time cash bail had been paid. The judge also noted the accused has had no contact with the criminal justice system in the past 18 years, suggesting a lengthy period without further legal issues.

Serving as temporary counsel, Michael Ross told the court the accused had been deported to Honduras following earlier court appearances and was legally prohibited from returning to the U.S. for 10 years.

Ross emphasized that the accused “did not deport himself” and that no path had been made available for a return to resolve the matter until now. He added the accused is now legally present in the country and holds a valid work permit.

In light of these circumstances, Judge Zuckerman granted supervised release, requiring the accused to check in weekly by phone with probation. The judge also reminded the accused of the right to legal counsel and stressed the importance of appearing for all future court dates.

