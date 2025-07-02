Court Watch: Woman Faces Felony Charges after Domestic Dispute Escalates

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The accused allegedly called the police for help during a domestic dispute, but it was she who ended up in handcuffs.

Now facing felony charges, the accused risks being barred from her own home after allegedly damaging property while trying to escape what her lawyer calls an abusive situation.

The accused stood before Judge Erich Sachs at Central Islip Criminal Court, arraigned on charges of criminal contempt in the first degree and criminal mischief with intent to damage property.

Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Williams alleged she destroyed belongings during a domestic dispute with her partner, who co-owns the home they share.

Williams called for a stay-away order of protection—standard in domestic violence cases—which would prevent Ms. Turnator from having any contact with her boyfriend but effectively render her homeless.

Her temporary legal counsel, Robert J. Curran, didn’t mince words when objecting to the request.

“This is a classic scenario of someone being criminalized while trying to escape abuse,” he told the court.

Curran argued the accused was attempting to leave the house after an argument and only damaged property while trying to retrieve her shoes.

With no prior felony convictions, she was arrested not because she posed a threat, but because of a rigid police protocol that defaults to detaining someone whenever property is damaged, he contended.

This was done regardless of who initiated the call or the broader context.

“This family is trying to use the criminal justice system to evict her from her own house,” Curran said, urging the court to reject any protective order that would bar her from returning.

Judge Sachs sided with Curran and issued a “refrain-from” order instead.

This version prohibits threats or harm but allows cohabitation, acknowledging the real risk of housing instability.

Sachs noted the complexity of the case, saying the court must weigh legal precautions against the harm of potentially displacing someone from their home.

Prosecutors also requested bail, citing the domestic violence context and the seriousness of the charges.

But Sachs ultimately granted Turnator release on her own recognizance, citing her lack of criminal history and minimal flight risk.

Sachs also noted a pending July 16 appearance regarding a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol.

Additionally, prosecutors flagged another pending case involving allegations that she kicked a 77-year-old woman in the hip.

Sachs said that the charge, tied to a separate stay-away order request, will be reviewed by Judge Mary Mullen at a later date.

Categories:

Tags: