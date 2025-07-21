Court Watch: Judge Sets Bail at $10,000 for Accused Homeless Person

WOODLAND, CA – During a review hearing in Yolo County Superior Court on July 18, 2025, Judge Daniel Wolk ordered bail set at $10,000 per case for an accused individual experiencing homelessness.

Judge Wolk noted that the accused has three open cases, including two Proposition 36-related felony drug possession charges. The third case stems from the accused’s failure to appear at prior hearings.

The accused had previously been released on Supervised Own Recognizance (SOR) twice, but failed to return for his scheduled court dates.

Deputy Public Defender Aram Davtyan emphasized that the accused is homeless and struggles with substance abuse. He urged the court to show more patience in cases involving unhoused individuals.

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo argued against release on recognizance, pointing to the accused’s repeated failures to appear and noting he typically only returns to court when arrested on a warrant.

Palumbo also said the accused had failed to report to probation, demonstrating what she described as “no respect for authority.” She added, “In the time spent out of the court, all he does is pick up new offenses.”

Davtyan reiterated that homelessness complicates court appearances and asked the judge to preside with “patience and lenience.” He noted the accused is unemployed, cannot afford bail, and poses no threat to the public.

Palumbo countered that the accused refuses to seek help for substance abuse, which she argued makes him a danger to society.

Judge Wolk cited the accused’s repeated failures to appear, lack of probation compliance, and ongoing substance use as grounds to set bail at $10,000 for each open case, totaling $30,000, despite the defense’s concerns over the accused’s housing status.

Davtyan requested a future hearing to review the bail, which is scheduled for July 23, 2025. A pre-hearing conference is expected to follow on July 25, 2025.

Categories:

Tags: