OP-ED | City of Davis Fails to Meet Model County Standards for Budget Management

The County Board of Supervisors has set for itself a series of excellent budgeting principles they are following in a very responsible way. Below in italics are the ones most applicable to the City of Davis budget. What follows are comments under each sensible standard briefly explaining how our City Council is faring.

“The budget should be structurally balanced…” With the adoption of the new two-year budget cycle, the City’s General Fund expenditures will have exceeded revenues for 5 years in a row, which is just not fiscally sustainable.

“Ongoing expenditures should not be funded by one-time or non-recurring revenue sources.” American Rescue Plan funds were used to create new programs, with no discernible plan on how to continue funding them once the money dried up, other than new taxes. Citizens don’t have money trees growing in their collective backyards to fund continual demands for new taxes every time the City runs out of money.

“Reserves… shall be funded at levels consistent with best practices…” The General Fund reserve is about 11%, $4 million dollars short of the city’s target of 15%. So what happens if there is another fiscal emergency?

“The… budget will…prepare to address any potential funding impacts from the [state and] Federal government.” It does not appear the City Council or City Staff have prepared for contingencies in case state and federal funding is dramatically decreased. We all know a drastic decrease is coming after the U.S. Congress passed the “Big Beautiful Bill,” or as I like to call it, the “Big Bad Betrayal.”

“…new position requests that increase net county cost will be reviewed critically, while recognizing that resources are unlikely to be able to accommodate growth.” Despite the budget’s dismal outlook, the City Council decided to approve new city staff positions the city could ill afford with money they don’t have.

“Departments shall… provide performance measures…” Performance measures? What performance measures? Where? We haven’t seen any!

“Budget reductions should provide for immediate stabilization in the short term, while creating the time and opportunity to make strategic decisions for addressing structural budget deficiencies in the longer term.” Dan Carson and I had urged the City Council to begin working on fixing the City’s financial mess as soon as they returned from vacation in Sept. Instead they have put off any action on the issue until March of next year, too late to achieve any solutions in the current budget year. And it’s not at all clear the Council will even take any action to find funding to fix our roads and bike paths, or to pay down the growing unfunded liability for employee health benefits.

“Transparency.” The public was not informed as to how bad the City’s budget picture was—until after the City negotiated new contracts with the City employee bargaining groups. Those expensive deals left no money to fulfill the promises made to the voters to put the City on a fiscally sustainable path, an egregious bait and switch.

“Budget reductions should focus on preservation of …services and programs…” City Council members continually speak of creating new programs or expanding existing ones, when it can’t even provide basic services such as pavement management.

“Recognition and maintenance of appropriate levels of administration and support to ensure that…programs and services can be effectively carried out is critical.” Measure Q was the recent sales tax increase approved by voters. Measure Q funds were spent on employee salary increases, instead of other city needs as promised in the ballot language. As a direct result, there is a shortfall of funding needed to fix pavement, parks, city buildings and other City infrastructure. Shockingly, that deficit is projected to be $265 million over the next 20 years.

If a report card on the City’s fiscal situation were issued, in my opinion the City would fail in every single category. I would highly encourage the City Council to adopt some basic budgeting policies similar to the County’s principles. I suspect it would keep the City Council on a better fiscal track, instead of constantly going off the rails.

