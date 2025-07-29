City of Davis Seeks Community Input for New General Plan Update – August 13 Workshop

Wednesday, August 13th, 6-8 PM: Davis GPU Community Workshop (generated image)

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, Calif. — The City of Davis has formally launched a multi-year effort to overhaul its General Plan, the foundational policy document guiding land use, development, housing, transportation, and environmental planning. First adopted in 2001 and amended through 2016, the current General Plan is now more than two decades old. City officials say the update will ensure Davis has a “modern, equitable, and sustainable roadmap” for its future.

According to the official Davis General Plan Update website, the update process is designed to unfold in five major phases: listening and discovery, land use and mobility planning, policy development and document preparation, public review, and final adoption. The city aims to complete the process over the next several years, with heavy community involvement at every stage.

“The new General Plan will provide a policy framework to guide decisions about the city’s future,” the website states. “The plan will address challenges and opportunities related to housing, transportation, climate change, environmental justice, economic development, and community services.”

The city is encouraging residents to participate through community meetings, pop-up events, surveys, and an interactive online engagement platform. A formal kickoff event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 13, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Davis Senior Center, located at 646 A Street. City planners and consultants will present the goals of the project and gather feedback from attendees.

“This is our opportunity to make sure the updated General Plan reflects the values and needs of all Davis residents,” said project staff in a recent announcement. “That includes addressing historic inequities and planning for inclusive growth.”

The city has already begun gathering input through a joint meeting of six city commissions, informally dubbed “Commissionapalooza.” The Planning, Transportation, Social Services, Natural Resources, Open Space and Habitat, and Recreation and Park Commissions convened earlier this year to share their perspectives on key priorities.

Some of the early themes raised include the decline in school enrollment, the need for affordable housing across income levels, climate resilience, protection of agricultural and open space, infrastructure challenges, and support for aging populations. Many commissioners emphasized the need to ensure city growth aligns with fiscal and environmental sustainability.

To help guide the process, city staff have outlined a set of draft “Guiding Principles” for the update. These include fostering equitable communities, protecting the environment, enhancing public health and safety, and planning for a mix of housing types and transportation options. The principles are intended to shape the development of policies over the next year.

The project team is also focused on ensuring outreach efforts reach underrepresented communities. According to the General Plan Update overview, the city is working to engage “low-income individuals and families, people of color, renters, seniors, people with disabilities, students, and other historically excluded groups.”

Pop-up outreach events are planned at a range of community locations this summer and fall, including the Davis Farmers Market, Celebrate Davis, and youth-serving organizations. City staff are working with community-based partners to increase participation.

The project will also incorporate and align with several recent planning initiatives, including the Downtown Davis Specific Plan, the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, and the Parks and Recreation Facilities Master Plan.

A tentative project timeline shows that after the initial listening phase concludes later this year, the city will move into discussions around land use and mobility in 2026, with policy development and environmental review expected in 2027 and 2028.

Community members can stay informed and participate in the process by signing up for updates and exploring resources at www.davisgeneralplan.com. Public input will play a critical role in shaping the direction of the new General Plan, which is expected to influence how Davis grows and evolves over the next 20 years.

As the city puts it, “This is not just a policy document. It is a vision for our shared future.”

