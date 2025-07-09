Court Watch: Judge Denies Defense’s Pitchess Motion for Officer’s Records

By Vicky Li

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — During a pretrial conference Monday, Judge Sonia Cortés of Yolo County Superior Court denied a request by privately-appointed Defense Attorney Melody Yasuda for a Pitchess motion, a procedure that allows the defense to access a law enforcement officer’s personnel records.

Yasuda argued the accused was entitled to the information, as it could contain evidence relevant to the case.

The accused was charged with driving under the influence in August 2024.

Yasuda requested the Pitchess motion to review records of Officer Hawkinson, who was involved in the investigation, specifically seeking any documentation of dishonesty.

Deputy Attorney General Alexandra Reyna, representing the California Highway Patrol, asked the court to deny both the Pitchess motion and a Brady motion, which seeks evidence in the prosecution’s possession that may be favorable to the accused.

Reyna said the motions “failed to show good cause” and lacked a factual foundation specific to Officer Hawkinson’s records. She also noted the defense failed to file the required documentation for both motions.

Deputy District Attorney Zachary Gazda said his office notified the defense about possible Brady materials, which prompted Yasuda to request the Pitchess motion.

Yasuda explained the absence of supporting documentation, stating the accused was not alleging excessive force and therefore did not attach related documents or police reports.

The defense said the motion was filed only because the district attorney suggested Officer Hawkinson’s records might help the accused.

Yasuda argued the defense was entitled to any Brady materials CHP may have regarding the officer.

Reyna countered that Hawkinson was neither the arresting officer nor the one who filed the reports, and said there was no clarification of his role in the incident.

Judge Cortés asked for clarification, and Yasuda responded that Hawkinson was part of the investigation team. She said the motion was filed both out of caution and in response to the DA’s suggestion it could benefit the accused.

Yasuda maintained that because Hawkinson was involved in the investigation, the defense was authorized to request any Brady materials related to the case.

Judge Cortés asked if the defense had filed a discovery motion to compel disclosure of evidence.

Yasuda replied that they only had an email from the DA indicating Officer Hawkinson’s involvement and the existence of Brady material.

Reyna reiterated that, to her understanding, Hawkinson was merely on the scene and had no further involvement.

Yasuda continued to press for the Pitchess motion, but Judge Cortés ultimately denied it.

Despite the defense’s claim that the accused was legally entitled to any relevant evidence, Judge Cortés denied the request to view Hawkinson’s personnel file, citing Reyna’s account of the officer’s limited role and the defense’s lack of documentation.

