Letter: Stoking Fear, Silencing Dissent

Recent letters, op-eds and public comments attacking the Human Relations Commission and its report documenting the lived experiences of Muslim, Arab, Palestinian and Allied communities in Davis (MAPA report) reveal a troubling pattern. Rather than focusing on the substance of the report, one thing these writers and commentators do is target other Jews who publicly support the report.

This isn’t simply disagreement. It’s an effort to marginalize the voices of Jews—or anyone—who speaks out about the horrific crimes being perpetrated by Israel. The result is to intimidate others into silence.

Those leading the campaign to discredit the MAPA report are stoking fear and panic within the Jewish community—especially among Jews who haven’t read the report. However, the presence of Jewish voices supporting the report—including one HRC commissioner who co-authored it—undermines their claim that the report slanders an entire community.

The MAPA report is based on interviews with hundreds of Davis community members who feel threatened, intimidated, or harassed. “My son had a teacher indicate in his class that the killing of children by the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] is justified,” one community member reported. Others reported being doxed or publicly branded a “terrorist” or “terror supporter” when advocating for Palestinian human rights.

The recommendations flowing from the report are consistent with those extended to any marginalized group, such as cultural awareness training. To dispel misinformation, some locals created a website: https://mapareport.org/davis. We urge everyone to read the full report, and form your own conclusions.

signed:

Erica Sapir Ballinger

Dean Braeman

Leanne Friedman

Jennifer Selwyn

Annie Temple

Categories:

Tags: