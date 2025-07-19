DOJ’s Recommendation for Lenient Sentence on Breonna Taylor Case Draws Ire

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

by Vanguard Staff

WASHINGTON, DC – The Department of Justice has recommended a one-day prison sentence for Brett Hankison, one of the former Louisville police officers involved in the fatal raid that killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020. The sentencing recommendation has drawn swift condemnation from civil rights advocates, who argue that the proposed punishment diminishes the gravity of the officer’s actions and the life lost.

Len Kamdang, Director of the Criminal Justice Project at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, issued a strong statement criticizing the DOJ’s position. Kamdang said the recommendation “not only undermines the decision by a jury in this case and the heinous nature of [Hankison’s] actions, but it also sends a dangerous, minimizing message.”

While acknowledging the need to move beyond punitive models of justice, Kamdang emphasized that accountability must not be symbolic. “Simply locking people up—or in this case, suggesting a symbolic 24-hour sentence—does not equate to justice,” Kamdang said, adding that such a proposal is not only inadequate but fails to address deeper systemic failures within the criminal legal system.

Kamdang also pointed to the stark racial disparities that persist in sentencing. He noted that Black women have received years in prison for non-lethal actions such as firing warning shots in self-defense or casting provisional ballots while under supervision, while a white former officer involved in a raid that ended a Black woman’s life may receive what amounts to a slap on the wrist. “That contrast exposes a brutal truth: our system still fails to protect Black women,” Kamdang said.

Critics argue that the Justice Department’s stance implicitly devalues Breonna Taylor’s life. “By advocating such a lenient sentence, the Justice Department effectively proclaims that Breonna Taylor’s life did not matter,” Kamdang said. “We reject that. Breonna Taylor’s life mattered. We demand accountability.”

The Lawyers’ Committee pledged to continue pushing for systemic reforms and a legal system that delivers genuine justice and recognizes the full humanity of Black people.

