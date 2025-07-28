Court Watch: Judge Sets Bail for Mother Charged with Misdemeanor Drug Offense

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Bail was set on Thursday in Central Islip Criminal Court for a mother battling addiction and charged with a misdemeanor drug offense.

The accused appeared before Judge Steven Weissbard in Central Islip Criminal Court, facing criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree—a Class A misdemeanor in New York tied to alleged possession of crack cocaine. Though classified as a low-level drug offense, the hearing quickly shifted focus from the substance of the charge to her record of missed court appearances.

Assistant District Attorney Christina Giordanella cited a “willful and persistent” pattern of nonappearance, telling the court the accused missed three court dates in both 2023 and 2024, including most recently on Feb. 13 of this year. On that basis, the prosecutor asked the judge to impose $5,000 cash bail or a $10,000 bond, declaring the offense bail-eligible.

Sarah Udkow, an attorney with Suffolk County Legal Aid, argued that the accused had voluntarily returned for at least two of those missed appearances, indicating a willingness to cooperate with the process. Udkow further emphasized that the accused is actively seeking addiction treatment and lives with her daughter, painting a picture of a woman trying to stabilize her life amid personal struggle.

Judge Weissbard ruled that the series of missed appearances warranted a financial condition for release. He set bail at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond, aligning with the prosecution’s recommendation.

