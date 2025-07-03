Court Watch: San Francisco Man to Attend NA Classes in $20 Grocery Theft Case

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco man, represented by Deputy Public Defender Charlotte Miller, appeared before Judge Brian Stretch on July 1, 2025, in Department 17 of the Hall of Justice.

The accused faced two counts: petty theft, a violation of California Penal Code section 490.2(a), and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, a violation of section 11364(a).

Judge Stretch began the proceedings by declaring the accused qualified for a public defender and appointed Miller to represent him.

Miller then proceeded with arraignment, entering not guilty pleas, denying all allegations, requesting ongoing discovery, and reserving the right to demur.

The defense requested diversion, citing the accused as an ideal candidate due to his strong community ties and stable housing.

Miller noted the charges stemmed from allegedly taking about $20 worth of groceries from Whole Foods, all of which were recovered.

The prosecution did not object but requested a stay-away order and that the accused attend Narcotics Anonymous classes.

Judge Stretch expressed concern about the defendant’s criminal history and asked the prosecution for clarification.

The prosecution stated the accused had two prior charges, both out of state and over five years old.

With that in mind, Judge Stretch granted a two-month diversion period, including a stay-away order from the Whole Foods at 1150 Ocean Ave. in San Francisco.

The accused was also ordered to attend three Narcotics Anonymous classes and to avoid any new offenses.

If he meets all conditions by the end of the diversion, he will not need to return to court and the case will be dismissed.

After confirming the accused agreed to the terms, Stretch suspended all criminal proceedings.

A diversion progress report is scheduled for Sept. 2, 2025, at 9 a.m. in Department 17.

Categories:

Tags: