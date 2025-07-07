COURT WATCH: Unclear DNA Evidence Leaves Man in Custody After Mass Police Sweep at Jefferson Park

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By: Zara Bashir, Lanae Flores, Janelle Gonzalez, Angana Gurung, Carmen Miranda, Estefany Romero

SAN FRANCISCO — On Feb. 26, 2025, the San Francisco Police Department conducted a mass operation in Jefferson Square Park related to narcotics. Approximately 70 people were detained for loitering after park hours.

In San Francisco Superior Court on Monday, July 1, 2025, during a preliminary hearing, the accused was charged with possession of narcotics.

This comes amid increased crackdowns on narcotics by Mayor Daniel Lurie and SFPD, alongside major budget increases for the police department, as reported by Mission Local. That outlet also reported that during a previous raid at Jefferson Square Park, out of 85 arrests, only three were for drug dealing.

The accused was found near Jefferson Park walking away from the bus stop on Eddy Street toward Laguna Street. He was detained after officers identified him in their computer database as having two prior misdemeanor cases.

Deputy District Attorney Eugene Frid called SFPD officers who were present during the operation to testify regarding the accused’s belongings.

Officer Jeffrey Fortuno was among the first on the scene, along with Officer Roger Morse. Fortuno and Morse testified that their role was to prevent people from fleeing and to have detainees gathered and seated.

Fortuno said that while managing the large group of about 70 people, he saw the accused walking in the middle of Eddy Street toward Laguna Street. He testified that he did not observe any suspicious behavior or criminal activity. When Fortuno approached him, he ordered him to sit down. Fourteen minutes later, the accused was placed in flex cuffs near the bus stop.

Deputy Sheriff John Wasley testified that paraphernalia was found in two bags the accused was carrying, along with additional items in his jacket. Seized items included suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine base, suspected methamphetamine, glass pipes, and a digital scale. Wasley said he transferred the accused to county jail after discovering multiple warrants on his record, and he then contacted Officer Michael Montero to process the narcotics.

Montero testified that he processed the narcotics found at the scene. He described himself as a narcotics expert with 10 years of experience and extensive training. He stated that after processing, the paraphernalia found on the accused’s person was confirmed as fentanyl, cocaine base, and methamphetamine.

Montero said he examined a black backpack reportedly found with the accused at the time of his detention. He performed DNA swabbing on the top handle, the zipper, the scale, a plastic bottle, and the plastic baggies found in the bag.

Montero also stated that he discovered a hair approximately four inches long and submitted it for DNA testing. When questioned by Deputy Public Defender Sylvia Nguyen about the results, Montero said he did not know whether testing had been completed.

The accused’s proximity to the area led to his detainment, and he remains in custody while the court determines whether the case is strong enough to proceed to trial. Judge Simon J. Frankel presided over the hearing.

Categories:

Tags: