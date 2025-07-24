Yale Initiative Challenges Racial Injustice in US Criminal Legal System

Key points:

Elizabeth Ross is at the forefront of a growing national movement that merges legal research, public education, and incarcerated voices to challenge racial injustice in the U.S. criminal legal system.

As the project manager for Yale University’s “Justice for Everybody” initiative and its offshoot, “Challenging Discrimination in the Law,” Ross is helping lead two groundbreaking programs that seek to expose and dismantle systemic racism from within—and outside—prison walls.

Ross, a PhD candidate in history at Harvard and a graduate of Harvard Law School, brings a unique academic and legal perspective to this work.

“We’re living in a country where the criminal legal system is unjust in so many ways,” she said. “Through these two projects, we’re working to pursue justice in partnership with incarcerated people, legal practitioners, students, scholars, and community organizations.”

The Justice for Everybody initiative, launched in collaboration with Yale historian Elizabeth Hinton, rests on a bold principle: that justice must include everyone, especially those society has rendered voiceless.

The initiative’s centerpiece is the “Inside Knowledge” channel, a new education and journalism platform designed for Edovo, a digital system available to more than one million people currently incarcerated across the U.S. The platform will feature educational programming, articles, podcasts, and creative works produced by incarcerated individuals.

“We’re creating content by and for people inside,” Ross explained. “It’s about amplifying incarcerated voices and ensuring they have access to critical knowledge and platforms that are too often denied to them.”

The goal is to create a robust and accessible media ecosystem that centers the experiences and expertise of incarcerated people themselves.

The second pillar of the initiative is the Challenging Discrimination in the Law Project, which Ross also manages.

This legal research and advocacy effort focuses on reviving Equal Protection challenges that have been largely shut down by a series of Supreme Court decisions over the past four decades. Though the U.S. Constitution ostensibly protects against racial discrimination, courts have repeatedly raised the bar for proving that discriminatory laws or prosecutions violate Equal Protection.

As Ross put it, “It’s not enough to show racial disparities in outcomes. You have to prove discriminatory intent—and that’s become almost impossible.”

Ross and her team of legal scholars, data scientists, and students are working to reopen that door. They rely on a legal framework set forth in Village of Arlington Heights v. Metropolitan Housing Development Corp. (1977), which permits courts to consider circumstantial and historical evidence of intent.

“We’re digging into legislative histories, criminal statutes, and sentencing laws—like gun enhancements or the crack/powder cocaine disparity—to show that lawmakers acted with awareness that their decisions would disproportionately harm Black and brown communities,” Ross said.

A central strategy involves demonstrating that policymakers, while avoiding overtly racist language, understood and accepted racially disparate impacts as the cost—or the goal—of their laws. “Just because they stopped saying the quiet part out loud doesn’t mean the discriminatory intent disappeared,” Ross said.

This legal theory has become especially relevant in California, where the state’s Racial Justice Act (RJA) offers a new tool to challenge racist prosecutions and sentencing. Signed into law in 2020, the RJA allows people to seek relief based on racial bias that influenced their case—whether through jury selection, charging decisions, sentencing, or language used in court.

“It’s an extraordinary law,” Ross said. “It gives people the ability to use both data and historical context to make their case.”

But making that case still requires tools and access, particularly for incarcerated individuals who may be representing themselves or working with overburdened attorneys.

“One of the biggest barriers is access to county-specific data,” Ross said. “That’s what the law requires, but it’s incredibly difficult to get from inside.”

To help bridge that gap, Ross and Hinton recently visited Valley State Prison to speak directly with incarcerated law clerks, librarians, and writers. They asked what was needed to make the RJA work for people inside.

“What we heard was clear: access to data, legal history, and resources to file strong claims,” Ross said. “We’re now working to develop a comprehensive toolkit that can be distributed in prisons to support Racial Justice Act filings.”

In a first-of-its-kind symposium held inside the facility, more than 170 participants gathered for workshops, performances, and conversations led by incarcerated writers and artists. The event featured journalism, poetry, and comic art workshops—many led by members of the Witness Journalism Guild, a group of incarcerated journalists co-founded by Ghostwrite Mike and supported by the Davis Vanguard.

“We were determined that this would be a true collaboration,” Ross said. “Resident journalists spoke from the podium. Their voices were at the center.”

One especially moving moment came during lunch, when a meal catered by Magnificent Cuisine—a small business owned by a formerly incarcerated chef who served time at Valley State—was shared with residents. For many inside, it was the first such meal they’d had in decades.

“Some said it had been 10, 12, even 40 years since they had a meal like that,” Ross recalled. “It was a moment of dignity, and a reminder of what people have lost.”

The day also featured a workshop titled “My Teachable Moment,” in which incarcerated participants shared pivotal experiences that shaped their growth. For Ross, the event was a testament to the power of human connection and the need to reject the idea that incarcerated people are defined by their worst mistakes.

“People are not the worst thing they’ve ever done,” she said. “They are our neighbors, our family members. Most of us know someone who’s been incarcerated. We have to stop thinking of them as ‘other.’”

As the Justice for Everybody initiative prepares to expand, Ross remains focused on building infrastructure to support transformative justice.

The Edovo channel is gearing up for a broader rollout. The legal team is deepening its research on racial bias in sentencing. And the toolkit for RJA challenges is under development.

“We’re scaling up,” she said. “We’re doing more of the same—but more of it.”

For Ross, the work is personal and political. It’s about opening doors—both literal and metaphorical—for people who have been locked out of justice for too long.

“We’re just trying to do our part,” she said. “But if we can help someone file a claim, share their story, or just be seen as fully human, then that’s a start.”

To learn more, explore the Witness Journalism Guild’s work at davisvanguard.org/witness.

