Freedom to Move Act Reintroduced to Support Fare-Free Transit

(Washington, D.C.) – Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) announced the reintroduction of the Freedom to Move Act, legislation that would support state and local efforts to establish fare-free public transportation systems.

The bill builds on successful pilot programs in Massachusetts, including in Boston and through the Worcester Regional Transit Authority and the Merrimack Valley Transit Authority (MeVa), which have operated long-running fare-free systems. Markey emphasized the accessibility, affordability, and environmental benefits of fare-free transit.

“All across Massachusetts and the country, more communities are joining the fare-free revolution,” said Senator Markey. “By making public transit free, we can alleviate the high burden of transportation costs on working families while building a system that is more accessible and efficient. Free buses and trains also mean less traffic congestion, cleaner air, and a safer work environment for transit workers. That is why I am proud to partner with Congresswoman Pressley to deliver resources that will make our communities more affordable and connected.”

“Fare-free transit is an economic, racial, and climate justice issue, and it’s high time we invest in public transit as the public good that it is,” said Rep. Pressley. “Making our transit infrastructure fare free will help folks access essential resources like jobs, school, child care, the grocery store, and the hospital while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and making our communities more connected. Our bill would build on the success of fare-free pilot programs in Boston and across the Commonwealth by making robust investments to provide safe, high-quality, and fare-free rides for all. I’m grateful to Senator Markey, Mayor Wu, and our transit justice advocates for their ongoing partnership.”

Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston added her support, citing the city’s successful fare-free bus program. “Fare-free transit is an investment in the public good and in our economy and communities,” said Mayor Wu. “Boston’s fare-free bus routes have had the highest ridership of the entire bus system, and we’ve seen improved service from buses being able to load faster at each stop. Most of all, commuters no longer have to ration trips to connect all the pieces of their lives—getting to work and school, or to shop at our local businesses or enjoy a meal, or to access critical healthcare to take care of their families. I’m grateful to Congresswoman Pressley and Senator Markey for their leadership and continued advocacy.”

Low-income families, the lawmakers noted, have borne the greatest burden from transportation costs, spending nearly 30 percent of their household income on transit expenses. Traffic congestion has also contributed to climate change and public health disparities such as asthma and lung cancer, particularly in marginalized communities.

The Freedom to Move Act would provide federal support to help communities create fare-free transit systems and improve access to reliable public transportation for low-income workers, seniors, people with disabilities, and others facing severe inequalities.

The legislation would authorize a $5 billion competitive grant program for local governments to establish and sustain fare-free transit services. It also supports efforts to improve transit safety and quality in underserved communities.

Senator Markey and Rep. Pressley first introduced the bill in June 2020. Following its introduction, Markey, Pressley, and then-Boston Councilor Michelle Wu published an op-ed making the case for public transit as a public good. In July 2020, the House passed the Moving Forward Act, which included a pilot fare-free program based on the Freedom to Move Act. The bill was reintroduced in March 2021 and again in 2025.

Co-sponsors of the current bill include Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Representatives Alma Adams, Joyce Beatty, Sanford D. Bishop, Jr., Shontel M. Brown, André Carson, Emanuel Cleaver, James Clyburn, Jasmine Crockett, Danny K. Davis, Cleo Fields, Jonathan Jackson, Henry C. “Hank” Johnson, Jr., Summer L. Lee, LaMonica McIver, Gwen Moore, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Ilhan Omar, Delia Ramirez, Lateefah Simon, Rashida Tlaib, and Nikema Williams.

In August 2021, Markey and Pressley also called on the MBTA to make the transit system fare-free during the Orange Line shutdown, further reinforcing their push to treat transit as an essential public good rather than a pay-to-ride service.

