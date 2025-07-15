Court Watch: Accused in Harassment Case Denies Charge Amid Dementia Diagnosis

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The defense claims the alleged victim suffers from dementia—a fact they argue complicates the narrative at the heart of a harassment case that unfolded Friday at Central Islip Criminal Court.

The accused, who receives disability benefits and is his wife’s sole caretaker, is charged with second-degree harassment for allegedly striking her with a closed fist on July 13.

Assistant District Attorney Allan Gremli requested a full stay-away order of protection, citing the seriousness of the allegation before Judge Jonathan R. Bloom.

However, Gremli acknowledged that the District Attorney’s Office had not spoken with the complainant and had only reached her voicemail since the incident.

No sworn complaint or testimony from the alleged victim was presented at the arraignment.

The accused’s Suffolk County Legal Aid attorney, Samantha Kantor, told the court her client categorically denies the charge and emphasized that the complainant is prone to confusion as a byproduct of her illness.

Kantor noted that the accused is her only caregiver and plays an essential role in her daily well-being.

A full stay-away order of protection would effectively cut off her primary source of care.

Judge Bloom opted against the stay-away order and instead issued a limited “refrain-from” order of protection, citing a lack of reported threats or ongoing danger.

“This way I can assure the parties are protected,” he said.

The court also inquired about the accused’s financial status, which revealed that he receives between $800 and $900 per month in disability payments.

