Opinion: Denying the Housing Crisis Doesn’t Make It Go Away

Every so often, a familiar narrative resurfaces in our community: that there is no housing shortage. That the crisis we see unfolding in cities across California is somehow fabricated, exaggerated, or misdiagnosed. That the problem isn’t the supply of housing, but simply where it’s located, who wants it, or how it’s allocated. That the market, left to its own devices, has done enough.

This argument is not just empirically flawed—it’s morally untethered. The reality is that California, and communities like Davis, are facing an unprecedented housing crisis defined by scarcity, affordability, and exclusion. To deny this crisis is to deny the lived reality of millions of people across the state—students sleeping in cars, working families priced out of their neighborhoods, seniors on fixed incomes with nowhere to go.

I fully acknowledge the notion of a national housing shortage may be a misleading term. As critics like to point out, there are parts of the country with enough physical units to meet stagnant or declining demand. But housing demand is not uniform. It concentrates in regions where jobs, schools, climate, and amenities attract people. California is one of those regions, particularly its high-opportunity urban and suburban areas.

Some critics cite a University of Kansas study that claims only four of the country’s 381 metropolitan areas were experiencing a housing shortage during the study period. Even setting aside the study’s serious methodological limitations, it misses the point.

The authors distinguish between an overall housing shortage and a shortage of affordable housing, which they acknowledge is widespread. That distinction may be useful to economists, but for families deciding whether to pay rent or buy groceries, it’s meaningless.

Bottom line: If you can’t afford a home near where you live or work, there’s a crisis—period.

Alan Mallach’s The Divided City adds critical perspective here. Mallach points out that while some cities—especially in the Rust Belt—have an abundance of low-cost housing, these are often places “cut off from economic opportunity.”

Cheap housing in places like Gary, Youngstown, or Flint does little good for a family in Sacramento, San Jose, or Los Angeles trying to live near a job.

These are not simply affordability problems, but rather are problems of geographic mismatch, systemic disinvestment, and economic isolation. Housing is cheap in many places precisely because demand has dried up along with the jobs. That doesn’t mean the housing shortage is a myth—it means it’s local, regional, and structurally tied to opportunity.

In Davis, we see students crowded into living rooms and garages, long waitlists for affordable units, and rising rents that outpace wage growth. We see families leaving the community because they cannot find housing that matches their needs or budget.

The data supports what we see: vacancy rates remain low, demand for housing—particularly single-family homes and student-oriented housing—continues to outstrip supply, and builders struggle to gain approval for projects amid fierce political resistance.

One frequent argument against building more housing is that “infill” development—dense housing near downtowns and transit—is the only acceptable path forward.

There’s no doubt that infill must be a major part of the solution. Building near jobs, schools, and transportation is efficient, sustainable, and equitable.

But infill alone cannot meet our needs at scale. Cities like Davis are built out in ways that make large-scale infill difficult. Parcel sizes are small, redevelopment is expensive, and political opposition is fierce.

That brings us to a more nuanced position—one that I believe offers a practical path forward.

We need a balanced approach that includes both infill and carefully planned peripheral development.

That’s not a call to return to 1990s-style sprawl. It’s a recognition that we must grow, and that some of that growth will happen at the edges of our cities. The key is how we grow.

Do we build walkable, transit-connected, mixed-income neighborhoods—or do we allow more auto-dependent subdivisions with no services and no long-term planning?

“Sprawl” has a definition, and critics are quick to cite it.

But not every project outside city limits qualifies as sprawl.

If a project includes a diversity of housing types, incorporates transit and bike infrastructure, offers parks, schools, and local services, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions relative to the regional baseline, it’s not sprawl. It’s smart growth. And smart growth can happen both within and at the edge of our cities.

Unfortunately, much of the debate is shaped by bad-faith definitions and zero-sum logic. If you support any housing project on undeveloped land, you must be in favor of endless sprawl.

If you question whether infill can scale fast enough, you must be against environmental protection.

This kind of dichotomous thinking leads nowhere and traps us in endless debates while the crisis worsens. (In other words, stop citing the same study over and over again as though citing it for a 15th time is going to convince us despite all evidence to the contrary that there is no housing crisis).

We also have to talk about affordability—and be honest about what the market can and cannot do.

Market-rate housing is necessary, but it’s not sufficient.

In tight markets, new supply helps reduce upward pressure on rents. But it does not reach the lowest-income households. It doesn’t house the chronically homeless, or seniors with fixed incomes, or people with disabilities.

Public investment, inclusionary requirements, and deeply subsidized housing are essential. So is tenant protection. So is zoning reform. So is fixing CEQA and local approval processes that delay or kill even the most modest projects.

Housing is a system, not a single lever. In order to be serious about fixing the system, you can’t deny that production plays a role. You can’t dismiss the need to build more, build smarter, and build more affordably.

When we block new homes because they threaten our aesthetic preferences, our property values, or our nostalgic idea of what the community should look like, we are making a choice. And that choice has consequences. It forces someone else out. It prices someone else in. It displaces someone else’s child.

To those who say there is no housing shortage, I ask: whom are you speaking for? Are you saying it because you have already purchased your home (or homes) and don’t need to consider issues like supply, availability, affordability, transportation and the like?

Are you speaking for the single mom whose lease was not renewed and who now faces a two-hour commute to work? Are you speaking for the student paying $900 to sleep in a closet? Are you speaking for the minimum-wage worker sharing a two-bedroom apartment with five people?

Or are you speaking for those who are already housed, already secure, already protected?

We have a responsibility to look beyond our immediate comfort and confront the world as it is. The housing crisis is not just a failure of policy. It is a failure of imagination—and of will. We can fix it, but only if we tell the truth about it.

Denying the crisis may comfort some. But for the growing number of Californians living its reality, denial is not an option. The housing crisis has consequences—even if you personally are not experiencing them.

