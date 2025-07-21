Op-Ed | No ICE in Our Sanctuary City

Generated image – meant to illustrate the article

I could not be more outraged at the ICE kidnappings, and I could not be more proud of the people who have put their bodies on the line to protect our neighbors. ICE’s attacks on protestors in San Francisco on Tuesday, including endangering the lives of protestors by pointing automatic weapons at them and driving a vehicle into them, are absolutely unacceptable.

This moment is one I never thought I’d see in this country. As the son of a holocaust survivor, I see clearly what is before us. Trump and his GOP have fully embraced fascism, white supremacy, and ethnic cleansing. I sincerely hope we can restore constitutional rights and the rule of law, and get back to the task of improving our already flawed society, but right now we face an existential crisis.

Whether we descend fully into authoritarianism will depend in large part on the strength of our resistance. Lower court judges who have fearlessly applied the rule of law, public interest attorneys who are vindicating constitutional rights, volunteers who have launched mutual aid projects, students who are loudly condemning genocide, independent journalists and influencers who are using their platforms to speak truth to power, and protesters who have taken to the streets to oppose fascism and defend our neighbors from being kidnapped and disappeared—these are the courageous faces of the resistance and of them I am proud.

In our sanctuary city, all leaders should speak out against ICE’s violence toward immigrants and protestors, and our City should deploy its resources, including law enforcement, to protect our neighbors from illegal conduct by ICE and/or masked goons dressed up as ICE. Our mayor should make clear that ICE will be held accountable for terrorizing our residents and that ICE should stay out of San Francisco.

San Franciscans may often disagree on the best ways to improve our society, but I believe the overwhelming majority of us are united in opposition to this assault on immigrants and protestors. We are a city of immigrants. We value equity, inclusion, and diversity. We condemn fascism, hate, and disinformation. We know that our diversity is what makes us strong. This is why for over 35 years we’ve been steadfast in being a sanctuary city for all people.

This is a time for all city leaders to forego the comforts of silence. Today, as I mourn the state of this nation, I celebrate those who resist, especially those in the City of Saint Francis who are putting themselves on the line for decency, human rights, and a better society.

Dean Preston is a former Member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors

Categories:

Tags: