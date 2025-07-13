Hundreds Detained in Chaotic Immigration Raid on Ventura County Cannabis Farms

By Vanguard Staff

LOS ANGELES — The Council on American-Islamic Relations–Greater Los Angeles Area (CAIR-LA) strongly condemned a pair of large-scale federal immigration raids at two Ventura County cannabis farms on Thursday that resulted in a reported death of a farmworker, critical injuries to others, and the mass detention of about 200 people.

The July 10 raids, conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at Glass House Farms in Camarillo and another facility in Carpinteria, are being described as the largest single-day immigration enforcement action in California history. Witnesses reported chaotic scenes as armed federal agents, accompanied by National Guard personnel, descended on the farms.

One worker, 57-year-old Jaime Alanis, reportedly fell 30 feet from a greenhouse roof while trying to flee and later died from a brain injury. Multiple others were hospitalized, and at least 10 children, including eight unaccompanied minors, were found at the sites.

Hundreds of protesters gathered near the Camarillo location as the raids unfolded. The situation escalated when federal agents deployed tear gas, prompting paramedics to establish a triage area for the injured. Several demonstrators were arrested, including U.S. citizens, and there are unconfirmed reports that some individuals remain unaccounted for. At least one faculty activist, Dr. Jonathan A. Caravello, was reportedly detained, sparking outrage from the California Faculty Association.

In a statement, CAIR-LA Legal Director Amr Shabaik described the raids as “brazen, chaotic, violent and unconstitutional,” accusing federal authorities of using state violence to terrorize vulnerable immigrant communities.

“These militarized raids are not about justice,” Shabaik said. “They are about fear and control. We extend our deepest condolences to the family now mourning a preventable tragedy, and we demand full accountability for the harm ICE has caused.”

Glass House Farms said it cooperated with authorities under valid warrants and is providing legal support to affected workers. The company maintains that it complies with all employment and immigration laws.

CAIR-LA is working with partner organizations to offer legal assistance, Know Your Rights education, and support services to impacted individuals and their families. The group urges community members to remain vigilant, document abuses, and reach out for help if they or someone they know has been affected.

CAIR-LA is the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in Southern California. Its mission includes protecting civil liberties, promoting justice, and empowering American Muslims.

