Court Watch: San Francisco Court Reduces Assault Charges from Felony to Misdemeanor

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By Grace Roesgen and Sophia Kim

On July 8, 2025, in Department 9 of the San Francisco Hall of Justice, Judge Simon Frankel approved Public Defender Anjuli Webb’s motion to reduce the charges of a young man accused of assault with a deadly weapon from felony to misdemeanor under Penal Code section 17(b).

This was the accused’s first criminal charge, and he took several steps to demonstrate his understanding of the seriousness of the situation. These steps included complying fully with the conditions of his pretrial release and showing strong community ties.

Despite this, Deputy District Attorney Dennis Guzman argued the charges should remain felonies, calling the accused a “public safety risk.” The incident allegedly involved the accused using a vehicle as a weapon and throwing a projectile out the window during a road rage episode on a weekday evening around 6 p.m.

Guzman warned that allowing such conduct to be charged as a misdemeanor would signal to the public that it isn’t dangerous and doesn’t require strong judicial consequences.

Webb countered that the accused had taken meaningful steps to make amends. Following his release on his own recognizance, he completed 10 hours of community service at a local food bank and enrolled in both driver safety and anger management courses.

She also emphasized his strong community support. Judge Frankel received letters from the accused’s father and aunt asserting that the incident did not reflect his true character. His grandmother and two aunts attended every court hearing, further illustrating his support network.

Webb reminded the court that the accused had already spent three days in custody, which she argued can be a traumatizing experience, especially for someone who had never been in jail before.

Guzman responded that the alleged offense carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison and that three days in custody was likely insufficient punishment.

After hearing both arguments, Judge Frankel granted the motion to reduce the charges to a misdemeanor under Penal Code section 17(b).

The accused is scheduled to appear on July 24, 2025, in Department 17 at 9 a.m. to begin misdemeanor proceedings, with the goal of securing pretrial diversion and, eventually, dismissal.

Categories:

Tags: