Court Watch: Transient Defendant Denied ACM Program, Kept in Custody with $25,000 Bail

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By Ambar Miranda, Anna Chandriani, Camellia Dehdashti, Jade Leonard, Oliver Kloots, Benjamin Lee, Zachariah Perry

SAN FRANCISCO — During a hearing in Department 11 on July 1, Judge Kenneth Wine denied a defense motion to refer a transient defendant to Assertive Case Management (ACM), a supportive treatment and supervision program, and instead opted to keep the defendant in custody with a set bail of $25,000.

The defendant was charged with a felony for breaking into a vacant vehicle. They are currently unhoused, but recently found an open bed at a shelter in San Francisco.

Deputy Public Defender Leo Fissel argued that if the defendant were released from custody, they would have greater stability in the shelter. Fissel requested that the defendant be released with an ankle monitor and as a participant in ACM, a program that provides structured supervision and management services.

Deputy District Attorney Amanda Lee opposed the defendant’s release, arguing that since the defendant had repeatedly missed their court dates, as demonstrated by their three bench warrants, they would likely miss court again.

Fissel responded, explaining that issuing an ankle monitor as an alternative to remaining in custody would increase supervision and ensure the defendant’s return to court. Judge Wine expressed uncertainties over the ankle monitor’s effectiveness, eventually choosing to keep the defendant in custody to guarantee their appearance at future court dates.

In addition to ruling that the defendant would remain in custody, Judge Wine kept the bail set at $25,000. To that Fissel stated, “That’s well beyond [the defendant’s] ability to pay,” before stepping down from the podium.

Judge Wine responded, “I understand.”

The defendant will remain in custody until their preliminary hearing on Aug. 19, 2025.

