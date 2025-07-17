Court Watch: Body Camera Evidence in DUI Trial Raises Miranda Concerns

TORRANCE, Calif. — In a pretrial hearing at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Torrance, a judge denied a motion to suppress evidence in a DUI vehicular manslaughter and murder case, despite defense claims of a Miranda violation.

The accused, represented by private counsel, appeared before Judge Hector M. Guzman, who acknowledged reviewing the suppression motion in advance due to the case’s complexity.

Private defense attorney Gary Jay Kaufman, joined by attorney Elana Goldstein and certified law student Alissa Stevenson, argued that newly disclosed body camera footage from Officer Gonzalez showed clear Fifth Amendment violations during the police encounter.

The Fifth Amendment protects individuals from self-incrimination, double jeopardy, and guarantees due process. These rights, commonly known as Miranda rights, must be read to individuals during arrest or custodial interrogation. When violated, resulting statements or evidence are typically excluded as “fruit of the poisonous tree” to deter constitutional infractions.

Judge Guzman noted that, while a Miranda violation may have occurred, the motion to suppress was denied due to broader evidentiary considerations.

“There are some holes or gaps in this case, and I am not faulting the defense,” said Guzman. “Factually, the court will need all evidence to make a decision. [The] new information provided will be changing the court’s decision.”

He added that it was important to obtain all relevant facts, even if some or all statements might later be suppressed.

During the hearing, Goldstein revealed that she had spent months attempting to obtain evidence from Deputy District Attorney Lindsey Kurtis, only to receive a late-night text with a bodycam evidence dump the night before the hearing.

Judge Guzman acknowledged the untimely disclosure but called it “unfortunately normal” in complicated cases.

With the accused waiving their right to a speedy trial, the case is set to reconvene July 30 for further review of the disputed evidence. The defense indicated plans to revisit suppression arguments following a full analysis of the late discovery.

