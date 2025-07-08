Court Watch: Stolen Property Sentencing Continued; Unjust Bench Warrant

By: Ala Abuhara and Patrick Aguilar

SAN FRANCISCO — During a sentencing hearing last week in Department 11 of San Francisco Superior Court, a judge denied the defense’s request to release a man convicted of felony possession of stolen property and to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor.

Deputy Public Defender Nuha Abusamra told the court the man missed his pre-hearing conference on June 11, 2025, because he had been hospitalized after a bike accident.

Despite the medical emergency, a bench warrant was issued for his failure to appear. Abusamra presented evidence of the man’s injuries to the judge.

When the man returned to court, the judge reviewed the injuries and agreed to lift the warrant. The sentencing was rescheduled for the following day.

The judge did not rule on Abusamra’s requests for release or to reduce the felony to a misdemeanor. Instead, the judge increased the man’s level of supervision and continued the hearing to July 3, 2025, maintaining the current bail amount.

Categories:

Tags: