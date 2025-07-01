Court Watch: Judge Acknowledges Court Mistake, But Defendant Must Hire Lawyer to Fix It



By Juan Lasso

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The accused, a man with no prior contact with the criminal justice system, left Central Islip Criminal Court burdened by a clerical error showing two arrests on his record instead of one—a mistake Judge Erich Sachs openly acknowledged but said he could not fix.

Instead, Sachs told the accused that once he hires an attorney, it would be up to that lawyer to resolve the issue, leaving the accused vulnerable to reputational harm from a bureaucratic error he cannot immediately challenge.

The accused was arraigned on a felony charge of criminal contempt in the first degree for allegedly drinking alcohol and physically assaulting his 23-year-old daughter, in violation of a prior court order.

Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Williams requested a full stay-away order of protection, but the accused’s temporary counsel, Robert J. Curran, argued for a less restrictive “refrain-from” order alongside the use of a SCRAM bracelet—a secure, continuous remote alcohol monitor worn on the ankle that tracks alcohol consumption in real time.

Curran also flagged the arrest record discrepancy, stating, “Parenthetically speaking, it shows two arrests, and there is only one.”

Judge Sachs upheld the existing stay-away order issued by Family Court and declined to address the arrest record error in court.

Williams then requested bail of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond—or, alternatively, supervised release with a SCRAM bracelet.

Curran successfully argued for release on recognizance, citing the accused’s 28-year work history as a manager at an auto body shop and his lack of flight risk.

Still, the unresolved clerical error now sits on the accused’s record, with no clarity on whether he has the legal literacy—or financial means—to correct it.

