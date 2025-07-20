Court Watch: Judge Orders Accused to Attend Court Despite Hospitalization

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — A Suffolk County judge reprimanded the accused during a court appearance last week, scolding her for failing to appear at a prior hearing, even as she explained she had been confined to a hospital bed.

Her attorney, Steve Fondulis, informed the court that she had been hospitalized and was therefore unable to attend her scheduled appearance.

“I wasn’t able to contact her,” Fondulis said.

Judge Bloom noted the warrant was issued on June 17, after seven prior court dates had already been adjourned.

The accused told the judge she had attempted to call her attorney’s office but he could not be reached.

Turning to the accused, Judge Bloom added pointedly: “It’s your responsibility to attend court, not his. Whether your attorney reminds you or not, if you’re in the hospital, it is still your responsibility.”

The accused responded, “I was admitted to the hospital. I can’t just get up and leave a hospital bed.”

But Judge Bloom doubled down. “You found out the hard way what happens,” he said, warning that she could have easily been recalled or rearrested. “If you find yourself in the hospital again, God forbid, it is still your responsibility.”

Although the accused offered to be released under supervised conditions, a review of the online court docket shows she was ultimately released on her own recognizance.

The assistant district attorney assigned to the case did not identify herself during the proceeding.

