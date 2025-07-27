Court Watch: Judge Denies OR Release for Unhoused Man with Probation Violations

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a probation violation hearing on July 24, 2025, Judge Clara M. Levers set bail at $25,000 despite being informed by the defense that the accused is unhoused.

Judge Levers stated that the accused committed a felony involving vandalism and second-degree burglary.

According to Judge Levers, the accused has violated his probation five times.

While the accused had been previously released, he had been unable to appear in court.

Following the fifth violation, the accused was terminated from CommuniCare.

Deputy Public Defender Stephen Betz first requested a contested hearing (admit/deny) in two weeks, on Aug. 7, 2025.

Judge Levers accepted the request for the contested hearing and moved on.

DPD Betz stated that the accused is currently homeless and has no income; therefore, he cannot pay the recommended bail.

DPD Betz then requested release on OR (own recognizance).

Deputy District Attorney Alvina Tzang objected to the release, arguing that the accused had violated the terms and conditions of his probation five times, primarily due to failing to contact the probation officer and not appearing in court.

DDA Tzang claimed to be concerned that, if released, the accused may not appear for his court hearings or contact his probation officer.

She also highlighted public concerns about the accused’s mental health issues.

After considering both sides, Judge Levers ordered bail set at $25,000.

The accused must complete the ASAM (American Society of Addiction Medicine)/mental health assessment and is allowed tablet time in jail to facilitate this process.

