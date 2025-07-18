ACLU and Parent Voices Oakland Sue over Federal Reclassification of Head Start

head start – generated image to illustrate article

OAKLAND, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced it will reclassify Head Start as a “federal public benefit,” a move that could bar immigrant families from accessing the early education program many depend on, according to a statement published by The Worker Agency.

In April, Parent Voices Oakland and the ACLU responded to the U.S. HHS’s “federal public benefit” action by updating their federal lawsuit to contest the policy change.

Parent Voices Oakland and the ACLU argued that the change undermines Head Start’s mission and could deny immigrant families access to the early education services their children need.

The organization maintains that the reclassification poses a significant threat to equitable education for communities across the country.

Head Start is a federally funded program providing early childhood education to low-income children across the country.

Serving nearly one million children across the U.S. each year, the program has faced repeated legal challenges in recent years as shifting federal policies have threatened to limit immigrant families’ access to education.

Parent Voices Oakland, a parent-led organization, joined a federal lawsuit filed by the ACLU, challenging what it called the Trump administration’s attempts to unlawfully restrict immigrant families’ access to the program.

The group announced it has now amended its complaint in response to the new reclassification in a statement published by The Worker Agency.

The organization is part of Parent Voices California, a statewide network that advocates for affordable, accessible, and quality child care and early education for all families, particularly those from underserved and low-income communities.

The group organizes parents to speak out on policies that impact child care and early economic security, ensuring that the voices of parents are included in local and statewide decision-making.

Clarissa Doutherd, executive director of Parent Voices Oakland and a commissioner of Alameda County’s First 5 Initiative, emphasized the critical role Head Start plays for immigrant families in a statement, claiming, “Head Start has long been a lifeline for our most vulnerable families, providing critical early education that sets children up for success.”

Doutherd cautioned that the policy could have “wide-reaching impacts,” noting that it may block access to Head Start for children whose families are lawfully present in the U.S., including those with Temporary Protected Status, U Visas or pending green card applications, “simply because they don’t fit narrow legal definitions.”

According to the statement released by Parent Voices Oakland, the policy would also harm vulnerable populations, including asylum seekers, survivors of abuse, and special immigrant juveniles, cutting them off “from a proven path of opportunity.”

Doutherd described the move as destabilizing to communities and contradictory to research supporting early education’s positive impacts on community health, safety, and economic stability.

“This latest attack by the Trump administration goes against everything Head Start stands for. It’s a direct assault on the program’s inclusive mission and on the children who need it the most,” Doutherd said in the statement provided by Parent Voices Oakland.

The statement also highlighted Parent Voices Oakland’s continued commitment to litigation and advocacy efforts to protect immigrant families’ access to Head Start services.

The organization joined a coalition of parents and Head Start providers in filing a lawsuit against what they described as the Trump administration’s “coordinated and unlawful efforts to dismantle the Head Start program.”

Doutherd said the organization has since amended its complaint in response to the policy now taking effect.

“Every child deserves a fair chance to learn and grow, no matter where they were born,” said Doutherd.

She concluded in a statement affirming the organization’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to early education for all children regardless of immigration: “We will keep fighting to ensure every child has the right to learn, grow, and thrive — regardless of where they were born.”

While Parent Voices Oakland and the ACLU have not yet announced when the amended complaint will be heard in federal court, Doutherd said, “We stand united in protecting the promise of Head Start, a promise of a fairer start, because we know all our communities and our country are stronger when we provide resources for all children.”

As the legal challenge proceeds, Parent Voices Oakland and its partners emphasize that protecting Head Start is critical to ensuring immigrant children are not left behind in accessing early education.

The outcome of this case may determine whether programs like Head Start can remain a pathway to opportunities for all families in communities across the states, reports The Worker Agency.

