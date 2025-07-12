Court Watch: Judge Denies Bail for Man Charged with Domestic Violence and Drug Offenses

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By Sarah Naser

SAN FRANCISCO — In San Francisco Superior Court on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, a man was charged with domestic violence, possession for sale of a controlled substance and a designated controlled substance, possession for sale of cocaine base, probation violation, inflicting injury on an elder or dependent adult likely to cause great bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm.

Deputy Public Defender Sarah Hashimi requested his release, while Deputy District Attorney Jamal Anderson opposed it. Judge Gerardo Sandoval ultimately ordered him back to jail and issued a court protective order, despite the man yelling in court about wanting to go home and describing illness in custody.

After both attorneys presented their arguments, Judge Sandoval issued the jail order and protective order. The man became visibly upset and agitated, reacting emotionally in court.

As he was handed paperwork and escorted out, he stopped in the middle of the courtroom and said, “Get me out of here… I want to go home, man.” He continued to plead, referencing his health: “I’m already sick as shit… my health is bad… and I’m detained.”

Upon hearing the protective order, he turned to those in court and said, “Y’all heard about this (expletive) protective order?” He was wearing a mask due to illness and even asked officers to remove it, saying, “Take my [his] mask off.”

Judge Sandoval proceeded with the hearing and confirmed the order for the man’s return to jail.

