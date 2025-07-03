Man Deported to El Salvador Reports Brutal Abuse in Salvadoran Prison

By Vanguard Staff

A man deported to El Salvador in violation of a federal court order is now detailing harrowing abuse at the hands of prison authorities, intensifying scrutiny of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement practices.

Court documents filed Wednesday reveal that Kilmar Abrego Garcia suffered brutal beatings, severe sleep deprivation, and psychological torture while detained at El Salvador’s notorious mega-prison after U.S. officials deported him there in March 2025. The deportation took place despite a 2019 order from a U.S. immigration judge barring his removal on the grounds that he likely faced persecution in his native country.

Abrego Garcia had been living in Maryland when he was abruptly deported to El Salvador and imprisoned at the Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT—a facility widely condemned for its extreme conditions and overcrowding. His case became a flashpoint in President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration enforcement during his second term. The deportation was later described by the administration as an “administrative error,” but officials, including Trump himself, have continued to claim without evidence that Abrego Garcia was a member of the MS-13 gang.

According to the newly-filed declarations, Abrego Garcia said he was assaulted repeatedly by guards immediately after his arrival, leaving his body covered in bruises and welts. He described being forced—along with 20 others—to kneel all night. Guards allegedly beat anyone who moved or fell. Conditions in the prison included constant bright lighting, no mattresses, overcrowding, and lack of basic sanitation.

He further reported that prison officials threatened to transfer him into cells with gang members who would, in their words, “tear” him apart. Abrego Garcia stated he lost more than 30 pounds in just two weeks and that he heard people screaming in pain throughout the night.

Abrego Garcia’s wife filed a lawsuit in federal court in Maryland seeking accountability for the illegal deportation. The Trump administration is now asking the court to dismiss the case, arguing that the lawsuit is moot because Abrego Garcia was returned to the United States under a Supreme Court order.

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who visited Abrego Garcia in El Salvador in April, confirmed the man had been moved from the mega-prison to a less severe detention center following international attention and legal pressure.

Despite the court-ordered return, Abrego Garcia was brought back to the United States not to reunite with his family, but to face federal human smuggling charges in Tennessee. The charges, which his attorneys have denounced as “preposterous,” are viewed by his legal team as a retroactive justification for the illegal deportation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, a key Trump ally, characterized the return and prosecution as evidence that “this is what American justice looks like.” But civil rights advocates argue it instead exemplifies the administration’s contempt for due process and the human rights of migrants.

Although a federal judge in Tennessee has found Abrego Garcia eligible for release pending trial, his lawyers requested he remain in custody out of fear that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would immediately deport him again—despite ongoing litigation and court scrutiny.

Further compounding the uncertainty, a Justice Department attorney recently told a federal judge in Maryland that the U.S. intends to deport Abrego Garcia to a “third country,” not El Salvador. No timeline or destination has been provided, deepening concerns that he could again be removed without proper legal safeguards.

Abrego Garcia’s case is now a potent symbol of the broader legal and moral crisis surrounding the Trump administration’s deportation policies. While government officials seek to close the matter, his attorneys argue the damage has already been done—and that justice demands more than a forced return under legal threat.

Categories:

Tags: