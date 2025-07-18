Menzies’ Clemency Petition Reveals Flaws in Original Trial

By Vanguard Staff

Key points:

Menzies suffers from irreversible vascular dementia, unable to understand execution.

Trial judge, Judge Raymond Uno, no longer supports death sentence.

“Ralph Menzies is a frail, incapacitated man who cannot walk without assistance, struggles to breathe and feed himself, and is tethered to an oxygen tank.” – Lindsey Layer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Attorneys for Ralph Menzies submitted a sweeping clemency petition this week to the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole, asking the Board to commute his death sentence to life without the possibility of release. Menzies, now 67, is scheduled to be executed by firing squad on September 5, 2025, despite suffering from irreversible vascular dementia that his doctors say has left him incapable of understanding why the state plans to execute him.

The petition, accompanied by thousands of pages of medical records, legal documents, and expert opinions, presents a deeply troubling portrait of a condemned man whose mind has been overtaken by disease and whose death sentence rests on a crumbling foundation of flawed trial proceedings, false testimony, prosecutorial misconduct, and ineffective legal representation.

“Ralph Menzies is a frail, incapacitated man who cannot walk without assistance, struggles to breathe and feed himself, and is tethered to an oxygen tank,” said attorney Lindsey Layer. “He is cognitively unable to understand the reason for his punishment. Executing him would not only violate the Constitution—it would be an act of cruelty.”

Medical evaluations submitted with the petition confirm that Menzies suffers from severe, progressive vascular dementia. A 2023 MRI revealed generalized cerebral atrophy and significant white matter damage, consistent with advanced cognitive degeneration. According to Dr. Thomas Hyde, a neurologist and expert on dementia who examined Menzies, “Mr. Menzies suffers from an irreversible and terminal condition. His dementia is so far advanced that he no longer understands he is to be executed for a past criminal act.”

The petition further notes that six of seven medical experts, including those appointed by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, confirmed the diagnosis and reported extensive impairments in memory, reasoning, and comprehension. Menzies is described as confused, disoriented, and often unable to recall basic facts about his incarceration.

The legal foundation of Menzies’s death sentence has also eroded over time. In a rare reversal, the judge who sentenced Menzies to death in 1988—former Third District Court Judge Raymond Uno—submitted a sworn affidavit stating that he no longer supports the death sentence he imposed. “I misapplied the law regarding the heinousness aggravating factor and failed to fully consider Mr. Menzies’s mental illness,” Uno wrote. “Had I correctly applied the law to the facts in Mr. Menzies’s case, I would have sentenced him to life without the possibility of parole.”

Judge Uno’s repudiation is not the only one. A five-member Conviction Integrity Review Panel convened by the Salt Lake County District Attorney—including former Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Christine Durham—unanimously concluded that Menzies’s sentence should be commuted to life without parole. Durham herself had previously voted to uphold Menzies’s sentence when she served on the state’s highest court. The panel’s findings, based on a comprehensive review of the record, emphasized that Menzies’s death sentence was secured through the use of perjured testimony from a jailhouse informant.

That informant later recanted, admitting he had falsely testified that Menzies had shown no remorse and would be a danger in prison. This narrative of future dangerousness, though now discredited, was central to the prosecution’s argument for death. In reality, the clemency petition emphasizes, Menzies has spent nearly 40 years in prison without a single act of violence and has been safely housed in the general population for years.

“Menzies’s record of nonviolence while incarcerated is the strongest possible rebuttal to the State’s claims of future danger,” the petition argues. “Had the jury known this, or known the informant’s testimony was false, there is no reason to believe they would have returned a death sentence.”

The petition also describes a troubling pattern of prosecutorial misconduct and ineffective legal representation throughout Menzies’s case. Prosecutors failed to disclose that they had given favorable plea deals to key witnesses in exchange for their testimony—a violation of Brady v. Maryland. Additionally, Menzies’s trial attorneys conducted no investigation into his background and failed to present critical mitigating evidence at sentencing.

As the petition states: “Not a single member of Mr. Menzies’s family was interviewed prior to the penalty phase. The jury heard nothing about the severe and repeated sexual abuse he suffered as a child, nor the constant beatings, neglect, and psychological trauma he endured growing up.”

That pattern of neglect continued into Menzies’s post-conviction proceedings. The attorney initially appointed to handle Menzies’s appeal “did no work whatsoever,” the petition explains. When the Utah Supreme Court ordered a second round of post-conviction review, the new attorney also failed to conduct a basic investigation into trial counsel’s failings or raise any meaningful claims. As a result, no court has ever reviewed Menzies’s trial for ineffective assistance of counsel.

“This is not a case where justice has been served and exhausted,” said Layer. “This is a case where no court has ever examined the key facts that would have supported a life sentence. That responsibility now rests with the Board.”

The petition paints a vivid picture of Menzies’s current condition. Photographs and declarations from prison staff confirm that he is physically debilitated, unable to walk without help, and dependent on full-time ADA assistance for daily tasks such as dressing, eating, and using the toilet. He requires around-the-clock care and has difficulty recognizing even his attorneys or the context of his legal situation.

Despite this, Utah officials have continued to pursue his execution by firing squad, a method of execution that itself has come under scrutiny for being outdated and barbaric. The petition argues that to execute a man in Menzies’s condition, especially when even the trial judge no longer supports the sentence, would be a grave miscarriage of justice.

“Ralph Menzies is no longer the person the State sentenced to death in 1988,” the petition concludes. “His mind has been overtaken by disease. His trial was corrupted by false testimony and a failure to investigate. The Board of Pardons and Parole has the power—and the duty—to prevent an execution that would stain Utah’s justice system forever.”

The Board is expected to consider the petition in the coming weeks.

