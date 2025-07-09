Renter Mobility Plummets as Housing Supply Fails to Meet Demand

By Vanguard Staff

A new report from the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) reveals that America’s chronic underproduction of housing is not only fueling an affordability crisis—it’s also significantly inhibiting renter mobility, with ripple effects across the broader economy.

The report, The Impact of New Development on Renter Mobility in a Changing Housing Market, shows that the rate at which renters move has fallen by more than half over the last four decades, from 37.2% in 1981 to just 18.3% in 2024. Even after adjusting for demographic shifts such as age, income, and living arrangements, the study finds a persistent and troubling decline.

“Our findings suggest that the underproduction of housing in the U.S., aside from making housing less affordable, may also be inhibiting renter mobility, which has been on the decline for decades,” the authors conclude. “This means that renters may not always be able to move homes for better employment prospects, in search of better or cheaper housing, or to even be able to form a household in the first place.”

The report, authored by NMHC economist Chris Bruen and research analyst Ryan Hecker, underscores how housing development can directly impact both personal opportunity and broader economic outcomes. The ability of households to move—whether across state lines for jobs or within cities in search of better living conditions—is increasingly constrained by a lack of available and affordable rental units.

While factors such as an aging renter population contribute to declining mobility, the report stresses that even younger and lower-income renters are moving less frequently than they did in the past. In 2024, for instance, only 38% of renters aged 18 to 24 moved—down significantly from previous decades.

The decline in movement isn’t limited to job-related relocations. The study finds that intra-state moves—driven by searches for better neighborhoods, cheaper housing, or household formation—have also sharply declined. The biggest drop occurred among renters seeking better housing within the same state.

“This decline in mobility has more far-reaching, negative implications for the labor market and monetary policy,” the report warns. When workers are unable to relocate for better employment, regional disparities in job availability and wages become more entrenched, complicating efforts by the Federal Reserve and policymakers to respond effectively.

Additionally, the report notes that agglomeration effects—economic benefits that arise when firms and workers cluster geographically—are undermined if people can’t move to where the jobs are. And when housing markets are frozen, so too are the chains of mobility that allow households to upgrade, downsize, or establish new living arrangements.

Importantly, the NMHC researchers found a statistically significant link between new housing construction and increased renter mobility. Metropolitan areas with higher rates of new rental construction between 2022 and 2023 saw greater renter movement, even after controlling for differences in renter demographics.

“Regardless of causality,” the authors note, “certain types of moves, such as household formation and in-migration, simply wouldn’t be possible without the addition of new units.”

The report builds on a growing body of research showing that new housing—particularly market-rate housing—creates what economists call “vacancy chains,” where a new unit frees up an existing one, setting off a cascade of moves throughout the market. The result is greater housing availability and more opportunities for households to find homes that meet their needs.

As debates continue over zoning, affordability, and housing equity, the NMHC study offers a clear message: increasing the housing supply isn’t just about prices—it’s about unlocking movement, opportunity, and economic potential.

“Removing chronic barriers to housing supply, in addition to putting downward pressure on housing costs, might prompt households to move as well,” the report concludes, framing new construction as not only a housing solution but also an economic imperative.

Categories:

Tags: