New York State Prisons to Offer Free Phone Calls Starting Aug 1

ALBANY, N.Y. — Starting Aug. 1, New York will make all phone calls from state prisons free, becoming the first state in the nation to do so through executive action rather than legislation.

The policy follows a new agreement between the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) and telecom provider Securus Technologies. Under the deal, the state will pay Securus 1.5 cents per minute — among the lowest rates in the country — and spend roughly $9 million this fiscal year to cover costs.

Calls will be unlimited and free for incarcerated individuals and their families.

The initiative aims to ease the financial burden on families and expand access to communication services that officials say are critical to safety and rehabilitation. Currently, incarcerated people receive three free 15-minute calls per week; additional calls cost 2.4 cents per minute, plus service fees that add up significantly for low-income households.

According to the advocacy group Worth Rises, New Yorkers spend more than $13 million annually on prison phone calls, with costs disproportionately affecting Black and brown women.

“For decades, families across New York have had to choose between their essential needs and staying connected to their loved one behind bars,” said Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises. “Finally, relief is on its way.”

The move comes amid ongoing challenges in delivering in-person programming and visitation following a recent correctional officers’ strike. DOCCS Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III said increased phone access supports a more stable prison environment and improves outcomes after release.

“We have to provide them with services that return them to society as productive members,” Martuscello said.

He emphasized that stronger family ties reduce recidivism and enhance public safety.

New York joins Connecticut, California, Colorado (effective in 2026), Massachusetts and Minnesota in offering no-cost prison phone calls but stands apart by bypassing the legislative process. Previous efforts to pass similar legislation in Albany have stalled.

Supporters say this administrative approach could serve as a model for other states. Critics of the prison telecom industry argue that years of inaction allowed companies to charge inflated rates to a captive market.

The prison phone industry, valued at over $1.4 billion, is dominated by a few private equity-owned firms. Wanda Bertram of the nonprofit Prison Policy Initiative described families of incarcerated individuals as “an easy market for the prison phone industry to prey on.”

State Sen. Julia Salazar, chair of the Committee on Crime Victims, Crime and Correction, said, “People in prison already face major challenges staying connected to loved ones. Removing these fees is a simple, effective step toward easing that burden and it helps support successful reentry into society.”

Securus Technologies stated it supports efforts to increase access and will work within “the funding model selected by the agency or state.”

Research cited by DOCCS links frequent communication to reduced violence, fewer disciplinary infractions and better reintegration outcomes. Advocates argue that removing call fees will expand access to these benefits for the incarcerated population.

The policy shift comes amid increased scrutiny of the prison communications business model. Before the early 1990s, prison phone calls were priced comparably to civilian calls. Today, exclusive contracts and profit-sharing agreements have created a lucrative industry that critics say prioritizes revenue over access.

The introduction of free phone calls builds on other recent DOCCS efforts to improve communication and reduce financial burdens on incarcerated individuals and their families. The department recently completed the rollout of Wi-Fi across facilities, enabling the installation of phone applications on all general population tablets.

This upgrade allows incarcerated people to send and receive secure messages and access services without needing to use a kiosk. Additionally, DOCCS increased the “gate money” provided upon release from $40 to $200 and eliminated fees associated with work release participation.

Assembly Member Harvey Epstein, who previously sponsored legislation to eliminate call fees, praised the policy as a long-overdue measure that respects the dignity of incarcerated individuals and their families.

“No one should be profiting off a child’s phone call to their parent, or a family’s effort to stay connected through hard times,” Epstein said. “By making prison phone calls free, New York is standing up for basic dignity and helping to strengthen the bonds that make successful reentry possible.”

