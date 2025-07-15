OPINION: Obama’s Housing Message – Build More, Debate Less

PC: Posted on X by YIMBY Solano

Former President Obama urges Democrats to build homes despite ideological hangups.

Obama criticizes zoning laws for causing housing scarcity and high prices.

YIMBY movement advocates for zoning reform and streamlining to reduce housing costs.

Barack Obama has reentered the housing debate with force—and with frustration. At a recent Democratic fundraiser in New Jersey, the former president issued a blunt challenge to fellow Democrats: get over your ideological hangups and start building homes.

“I don’t care how much you love working people,” Obama said. “They can’t afford a house because all the rules in your state make it prohibitive to build. And zoning prevents multifamily structures because of NIMBY… I don’t want to know your ideology, because you can’t build anything. It does not matter.”

It was a striking moment. In one sentence, Obama distilled what many pro-housing advocates have spent years trying to communicate: that the very jurisdictions with the most progressive rhetoric—blue coastal states, liberal cities, union-strong metro regions—are often the same places where housing scarcity is most acute, and where legal structures keep it that way.

For members of the YIMBY (Yes In My Backyard) movement, Obama’s remarks were a breakthrough. Long dismissed as technocrats or libertarian-adjacent upstarts, pro-housing advocates have argued that local zoning laws, environmental abuse of CEQA, restrictive parking requirements, and discretionary permitting delays have made it functionally impossible to build enough housing to meet demand—especially near jobs and transit. Obama’s comments, they argue, finally drag the conversation out of local planning board meetings and into the heart of the Democratic mainstream.

But the applause was not universal.

For others—particularly progressives who lived through the housing collapse and its aftermath—Obama’s renewed interest in affordability rang hollow. It was his administration, after all, that presided over the worst foreclosure crisis in generations, where millions of families lost their homes and Wall Street firms swept in to buy properties at scale with federal support and minimal oversight. That crisis, and the administration’s failure to directly assist distressed homeowners, left a deep scar.

Journalist David Dayen has documented in detail how the Obama-era housing response prioritized banks over borrowers, trusting voluntary lender participation in programs like HAMP (Home Affordable Modification Program) that were slow, complex, and largely ineffective.

As Dayen noted in The American Prospect, this foreclosure crisis disproportionately affected Black and Latino homeowners, erasing decades of fragile gains in wealth and stability. “The country’s first Black president contributed to a significant disintegration of wealth for people of color,” he wrote.

That’s why some see Obama’s new bluntness as politically convenient—or at least incomplete.

“Millions lost their homes under Obama’s presidency,” comedian and activist Kate Willett wrote on X. “Then, your tax dollars helped Wall Street buy up these foreclosed homes. It’s one of the worst parts of Obama’s legacy. The YIMBY movement above all else exists to sanitize the financialization of housing, so yeah Obama is a fan.”

This sharp tension between pro-housing urgency and foreclosure-era accountability exposes a deeper rift inside the Democratic coalition. One side is focused on supply—arguing that restrictions on new housing, especially multifamily and subsidized housing, are pushing prices out of reach and fueling homelessness. The other side focuses on power: the corporate landlords, equity firms, and financial structures that have commodified housing and extracted wealth from tenants and communities.

Obama now clearly aligns with the supply-side camp.

“Stop looking for the quick fix,” he said in New Jersey. “You want to deliver for people and make their lives better? You got to figure out how to do it.” In that framework, zoning reform, permitting streamlining, and land use changes are tools to unlock new development and reduce cost burdens for working people.

Writers like Ron Davis and Jerusalem Demsas, both publishing in The Atlantic, have emerged as forceful voices in support of that view. Demsas argues that blaming hedge funds and private equity for the housing crisis misses the bigger picture. “It may be easy,” she writes in Meet the Latest Housing-Crisis Scapegoat, “but it’s dead wrong.” The real problem, she contends, is decades of underbuilding caused by local laws that favor incumbent landowners.

Davis goes further, explicitly tying the pro-housing movement to progressive, anti-monopoly traditions. “This is what a populist antitrust effort in housing looks like,” he writes. “Undoing regulatory capture, breaking up economic gatekeeping, and creating a fairer market.” In Davis’s telling, it is the defenders of the status quo—the NIMBY homeowners and local obstructionists—who are playing the conservative role, hoarding opportunity and wealth under the banner of environmentalism or neighborhood character.

Obama’s rhetoric echoes this logic. But it also cuts deeper. It is not just an economic critique but a political one—an indictment of a left too wedded to purity and process to make progress. “What’s needed now is courage,” he said at the same fundraiser. “Be willing to be a little uncomfortable in defense of your values.”

The discomfort is already here. Progressive cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle are increasingly unaffordable. Rents are soaring. Homelessness is visible and devastating. Young people can’t stay in the communities they grew up in. And while developers and landlords may bear some responsibility, so do local rules that make housing illegal to build at the scale needed to meet demand.

Still, skepticism remains. Many on the left view the YIMBY movement as too close to tech money and too quick to frame every housing conversation as a matter of supply-and-demand logic. Terms like “cutting red tape” and “streamlining” recall decades of corporate deregulation. And in some cases, YIMBY-endorsed bills have been supported by real estate industry groups, adding to concerns that housing policy is being shaped in ways that benefit capital more than communities.

But these objections, while important, do not negate the crisis—or the need to build. The real challenge is synthesis. Can Democrats pursue abundance without abandoning accountability? Can they embrace zoning reform and invest in social housing? Can they build coalitions between renters, labor, environmentalists, and pro-housing liberals who understand that housing justice and housing production are not opposites?

Obama’s recent comments signal a readiness to break with Democratic habits of deferral and deference.

“Don’t say you’re a Democrat, but you’re kind of disappointed right now, so you’re not doing anything,” he told the room in New Jersey. “No, now is exactly the time that you get in there and do something.”

That “something” can’t only be about private development. It must also be about public investment, tenant protections, nonprofit housing, rent stabilization, and anti-speculation efforts. It must recognize that who builds matters—not just how much. But it must also acknowledge that without more homes, every other solution risks being overwhelmed.

In the end, Obama may not be the perfect messenger on housing. His administration’s record left many behind. But his reentry into the debate raises the stakes—and reframes the debate not as a fight between progressives and centrists, but as a reckoning with the limits of ideology itself.

The housing crisis is structural. It’s urgent. And it won’t be solved by finger-pointing alone. If Democrats want to deliver, they will need to build—coalitions, consensus, and, yes, more homes.

