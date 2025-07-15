Court Watch: Deputy DA’s Late-Night Plea Offer Sparks Concerns over Fairness

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By Joleen Deng, Coey Zhang, Camellia Dehdashti, Natalie Liang

SAN FRANCISCO — During an arraignment hearing Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court, Deputy Public Defender Elly Leggatt raised concerns about receiving a pre-arraignment offer the night before the hearing, with an expiration set for the following day.

Leggatt told the court that Deputy District Attorney Sarah Quiñones sent the offer late at night, giving her insufficient time to review the materials, which included case evidence and video footage.

Leggatt added that she had not yet spoken with the accused, and argued that no pre-arraignment offer should be considered before such communication takes place.

She also stated that the District Attorney’s Office has a consistent pattern of sending offers the night before court appearances. Quiñones responded by briefly flashing her laptop at Leggatt, claiming there had been enough time to review the plea.

Leggatt then asked Judge Brian Stretch to reschedule the arraignment hearing for another date. The judge denied the request and set a jury trial for Aug. 20, 2025.

