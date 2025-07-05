Court Watch: Judge Orders Repeat Offender to Complete Court Programs or Face Jail

TORRANCE, CA – In a probation hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on July 3, 2025, Judge Maria Byrum delivered an ultimatum to the accused, allegedly a repeat offender, warning that failure to complete all court-mandated programs and community service by May 6, 2026, would result in a 120-day county jail sentence.

The case originated from a 2017 arrest in which the accused was caught driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 percent, more than twice California’s legal limit.

Deputy Public Defender Michal David explained to the court that, while her client had made progress in the SB38 program—an intensive 18-month rehabilitation course designed for repeat DUI offenders, there remained three critical months of the program still needing completion.

Of particular concern to the court was the fact that the accused currently isn’t enrolled in any alcohol education program, despite the pending requirements.

Deputy District Attorney Stephen Trescott Trevino presented a “troubling pattern of noncompliance,” emphasizing that the accused had failed to fulfill any court-ordered obligations in the eight years since the original offense.

The situation worsened with the revelation of a second DUI offense committed in Riverside County this past February, which led to the accused’s arrest on a bench warrant.

The prosecution argued this demonstrated a persistent disregard for both court orders and public safety.

Judge Byrum initially considered imposing the maximum 180-day jail sentence for the probation violation before Deputy Public Defender David pointed out her client had already served 60 days for the original offense.

After deliberation, the judge settled on a 120-day suspended sentence, making clear this represented the accused’s final opportunity.

“This case has been languishing in our system for nearly a decade,” Judge Byrum stated emphatically.

She established that documented proof of completing all requirements by the May 2026 hearing would prevent the jail sentence from being imposed.

The accused faces multiple challenging requirements, including completing the remaining three months of the SB38 program, attending a Hospital and Morgue program (HAM), participating in Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact sessions, and fulfilling all court-ordered community service hours.

While Judge Byrum waived the remaining court fines due to demonstrated financial hardship, the required programs still carry substantial costs that may prove difficult for the accused to manage.

The defense faces a particularly problematic issue regarding the Hospital and Morgue program, whose morgue component currently has a daunting nine-month waiting list.

Recognizing this systemic hurdle, Judge Byrum offered practical advice, instructing the defendant to call the program office daily to check for cancellations or newly available openings.

In a concession to the accused’s circumstances, the judge agreed to allow completion of additional HAM requirements in Riverside County, where the defendant is already enrolled in a similar program.

Judge Byrum emphasized this accommodation didn’t extend other deadlines, strongly advising the defendant to return to court immediately if any problems arose in completing requirements before the May 6 deadline.

The final compliance hearing scheduled for May 6, 2026, will determine whether the defendant has successfully completed all programs or must serve the 120-day sentence.

As the hearing concluded, Judge Byrum reminded the defendant of their right to a full evidentiary hearing should they fail to meet the requirements, though her tone suggested little remaining patience after eight years of judicial process.

