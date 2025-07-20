Sacramento Sheriff’s Office Denies Role in Immigration Enforcement Actions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday it did not participate in recent immigration enforcement operations in the area, according to an official news release.

The sheriff’s office reported that on July 17 at approximately 7:47 a.m., the Communication Center received a 911 call about “a group of armed and masked individuals” in a Home Depot parking lot. When deputies responded, they were met by a woman who said her husband may have been detained. The department did not clarify whether that detention was connected to the armed individuals in the parking lot.

About 10 minutes later, at 7:57 a.m., another 911 call came in from a resident on the 4500 block of A Parkway. The caller said a neighbor had urged him to call authorities because someone was trying to break into his home. When deputies arrived, they encountered U.S. Border Patrol agents conducting enforcement operations.

According to the sheriff’s office, U.S. Border Patrol had informed the Communication Center in advance that they would be conducting enforcement in the Sacramento area. The agency noted that it is common practice for outside law enforcement to notify local agencies when conducting operations beyond their usual jurisdiction.

The sheriff’s office emphasized in its news release that it did not assist with any immigration enforcement. Under California’s SB 54, also known as the California Values Act, law enforcement agencies are prohibited from inquiring about immigration status, sharing nonpublic personal information with ICE, providing office space for ICE, making arrests based on immigration warrants, or using immigration officers as interpreters.

The statement concluded by affirming the department’s commitment to protecting all residents of Sacramento County and encouraging everyone to report crimes or suspicious activity regardless of citizenship or immigration status.

Categories:

Tags: