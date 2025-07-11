Court Watch: San Francisco Court Grapples with Cultural Dialect Translation Challenges

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By: Favian Samaniego Madrigal & Estefany Romero

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — In San Francisco Superior Court Department 9, a man missed his preliminary hearing scheduled for July 9, 2025, after jail staff failed to provide interpretation services and instead had another incarcerated person translate an admonishment to him. Judge Simon J. Frankel ultimately decided the matter should continue, stating there was no relevance to cultural differences in the translator’s ability, despite Defense Attorney Lawrence Steven Strauss’s argument that there was a lack of proper translation services.

The man is charged with drug possession, carrying a dirk or dagger, and committing the acts while released on bail or on his own recognizance.

The court served him with the admonishment on July 8, 2025, but he failed to appear in court on July 9. Strauss argued that although his client was served the admonishment, he is a Spanish speaker and the only interpretation provided came from another incarcerated individual.

Strauss requested the preliminary hearing be rescheduled so his client could be present and questioned the translator’s ability, noting there could be linguistic or cultural barriers and that the individual may not be qualified to serve as a translator.

Strauss said his client is from Nicaragua and, although he speaks Spanish, his first language is a cultural dialect, indicating potential differences in translation.

Deputy District Attorney Dennis Guzman argued the hearing should proceed due to the facts and evidence of the case, stating the man was notified of his court date and made the conscious decision not to appear.

Despite the defense’s arguments, Judge Frankel said there was “clear and convincing” evidence the man refused to appear and that the hearing should proceed. In response to the request to postpone the hearing over translation concerns, Judge Frankel stated it was reasonable for jail staff to ask another incarcerated person to translate and that cultural differences in language were not relevant.

The man’s next court date is scheduled for July 23, 2025, in Department 22.

